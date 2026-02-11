US employers add surprising 130,000 jobs last month, but revisions cut thousands of 2024-2025 jobs

Hiring sign is displayed in front of a restaurant in Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a surprisingly strong 130,000 jobs last month, but government revisions cut 2024-2025 U.S. payrolls by hundreds of thousands.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

The report included major revisions that reduced the number of jobs created last year to just 181,000, the weakest since the pandemic year of 2020, and less than half the previously reported 584,000.

The job market has been sluggish for months even though the economy is registering solid growth.

Weak hiring reflects the lingering impact of high interest rates, billionaire Elon Musk’s purge last year of the federal workforce and uncertainty arising from President Donald Trump’s erratic trade policies, which have left businesses unsure about hiring.