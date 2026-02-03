Illinois joins WHO global outbreak network after US withdraws

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a taping of FOX News Channel's Special Report with Bret Baier at the Washington bureau of FOX News, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) (Rod Lamkey/AP)

Illinois will join the World Health Organization’s Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network to counterbalance the federal government’s withdrawal, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday.

The network monitors disease outbreaks across the globe and prepares countries to respond to those outbreaks. As a member, Illinois will have access to research, timely alerts and information about outbreaks, risk assessments and trainings so state officials can respond to public health emergencies.

The move follows President Donald Trump leaving the international health organization in January 2025.​

“By withdrawing from the World Health Organization, Donald Trump has undermined science and weakened our nation’s ability to detect and respond to global health threats,” Pritzker said in a news release. “I refuse to sit idly by and let that happen.”

Many WHO meetings involve national governments around the world, but GOARN is open to a wider variety of groups. It connects hundreds of public institutions, laboratories, academic institutions and different levels of government to detect and respond to public health threats like COVID-19, influenza and other diseases.

“Membership in this network strengthens Illinois’ preparedness for future pandemics and emerging threats,” the release states.

Illinois will bring laboratory capacity to the organization, including genomic sequencing and wastewater surveillance developed for COVID-19. Illinois also provides expertise in outbreak investigations and communication about risk.

Already, the Illinois Department of Public Health collects data and information about emerging health risks, and that will continue.

“Disease knows no borders,” said Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of IDPH. “The decision by the U.S. government to withdraw from the World Health Organization threatens decades of progress in global health coordination that makes Illinois residents safer.”

Joining GOARN is another move Pritzker has made to counter federal public health policies.

Pritzker in 2025 signed a bill to allow IDPH to set its own vaccine guidelines. It also requires insurance companies to cover vaccines that are recommended by IDPH.

He also joined the Governors Public Health Alliance, a group of 15 other governors that coordinates to monitor public health threats, share information and communicate with the global health community.

California also joined GOARN in late January.

The withdrawal is complicated because there is no official way to leave WHO and the U.S. is the only country with the ability to do so. Experts say it’s up to WHO members when the departure is finalized, and they expect the matter to come up in meetings in February and May.

Leaving WHO doesn’t mean leaving all global health efforts. The U.S. will still participate in organizations like UNICEF and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Trump tried in 2020 to leave WHO, but President Joe Biden reversed that decision. Trump has accused WHO of not being independent and has demanded reforms without clarifying what those are. He has also criticized the way WHO handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Hughes, executive director of the Illinois Public Health Association, praised the announcement, emphasizing how strong systems and partnerships are crucial to public health.

“Public health works best when we are informed, connected, and prepared,” he said. “Joining GOARN means Illinois public health leaders can access timely, reliable information, global expertise, and trusted partners when it matters most.”