Pritzker calls for abolishing ‘Trump’s ICE’ after fatal shooting in Minnesota

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a taping of FOX News Channel's Special Report with Bret Baier at the Washington bureau of FOX News, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) (Rod Lamkey/AP)

Gov. JB Pritzker on Saturday called for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a federal agent shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minnesota.

The Democratic governor qualified his statement in social media posts and cable news interviews, saying: “It’s time to abolish Trump’s ICE.”

“The American public has lost trust in ICE and (Customs and Border Protection) because of the constant lies,” Pritzker said on CNN. “Trust is lost and it’s why Trump’s ICE has to go. We’ve got to figure out what we’re going to do to replace it with something responsible and with responsible people.”

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who Pritzker has endorsed for U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin’s open seat, took a stronger tack, calling for the federal agency’s abolition completely.

“ICE needs to get out of Minneapolis, and they need to get out of all of our communities,” Stratton said Saturday in a video posted to social media. “I’ve said it before, and I say it again, this cannot be reformed. Abolish ICE.”

One of her Democratic primary opponents, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, on Jan. 16 called for the abolition of “Trump’s ICE.”

Stratton last week accused Krishnamoorthi of not wanting to actually abolish the agency, but he said that was a misrepresentation of his position.

“I want to abolish the funding in Trump’s ICE,” Krishnamoorthi said in a CNN interview. “I think that in theory there should be immigrations and customs enforcement, but not the way that it’s happening now.”Krishnamoorthi on Thursday opposed the Department of Homeland Security funding package that passed the Republican-controlled House, saying he would not support “one more dollar while (Secretary) Kristi Noem, ICE and her rogue agents continue to operate without oversight, transparency and accountability.”

On Saturday, Krishnamoorthi said the shooting in Minnesota “looks like a murder to me.”

Before the shooting Saturday in Minnesota, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Friday announced she would vote against the appropriations bills that she said would authorize “even more funding for Trump’s lawless agents to terrorize our communities.”

Durbin on Saturday night said he, too, would be a “no” vote.

Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Lynwood, who is also seeking the Senate seat, earlier this month filed articles of impeachment against Noem. The resolution is cosponsored by 100 members of Congress, including Krishnamoorthi. On Saturday, Kelly urged more to sign on.

“Another person was shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis. From Chicago to Minneapolis, we’re seeing the deadly consequences of Sec. Noem’s DHS,” Kelly said on social media. “To all those scared, angry and horrified right now: I see you. You are not alone. And I’m taking action.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Highland Park on Saturday said Noem should resign or be fired, and if not, “Congress must act.”

Schneider also said every agent involved in the shooting in Minnesota should be suspended, pending a full and independent investigation, then “held to account for their actions.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260124/news/pritzker-calls-for-abolishing-trumps-ice-after-fatal-shooting-in-minnesota/