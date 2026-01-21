Wind chills could hit 35 below zero in northern Illinois as extreme cold arrives

Fiel photo: A pedestrian bundles up near downtown Joliet as subzero temperatures only ended up with a high in the low teens. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Northern Illinois is facing a one-two punch of winter hazards, with gusty snow showers Wednesday evening followed by a surge of dangerously cold air that could bring life-threatening wind chills late Thursday night into Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered snow showers are expected to develop on Wednesday evening, generally between 5 p.m. and midnight, as a fast-moving system sweeps from west to east across the region. While snowfall totals will be light — generally a half-inch to one inch — strong westerly winds gusting over 40 mph could create brief whiteout conditions, blowing snow, and snow-covered roads.

Drivers should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility and slick travel conditions, particularly during the evening commute. Even short bursts of snow may reduce visibility to near zero for a time.

The timeline for the dangerous cold hitting northern Illinois on Thursday night through the weekend (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Behind the snow, an arctic air mass will settle into the region, setting the stage for the coldest temperatures of the season so far. The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Watch for much of northern Illinois, including Cook, Will, Kane, DuPage, Lake, Ogle, Kankakee, Lee, Kendall, La Salle, Grundy, Bureau, Whiteside, and McHenry counties, from late Thursday night through Friday morning.

Wind chills could plunge to 30 to 35 degrees below zero, especially northwest of Interstate 55. Elsewhere, wind chills of 20 to 25 below zero are expected, with bitter cold lingering into Saturday morning.

The coldest period is forecast between 3 a.m. and noon Friday, when frostbite on exposed skin could occur in as little as 10 minutes. High temperatures on Friday may struggle to climb above zero, with overnight lows falling as low as 14 degrees below zero in some areas.

Dangerous cold hits northern Illinois on Thursday night (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Residents are urged to limit time outdoors, dress in multiple layers, and cover exposed skin if they must go outside. Officials also recommend checking on elderly neighbors, bringing pets indoors, and allowing faucets to drip slowly to prevent frozen pipes.

While snow totals will be minor, the combination of wind, snow, and extreme cold could create dangerous conditions across northern Illinois through the weekend.