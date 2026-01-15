US Rep. Kelly files Noem impeachment papers

Congresswoman Robin Kelly, shown in the Daily Journal file photograph with Kankakee County Board member Chad Miller, is pushing ahead with three articles of impeachment against Homeland Securities Secretary Kristi Noem. (Daily Journal/File <!--p:IMC Image Credit-->)

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly introduced articles of impeachment against the Secretary of Homeland Security regarding self-dealing for personal benefit and obstruction of Congress.

Kelly, whose House district represents significant areas of northern Illinois, including portions of Will, Kankakee, Cook, Ford and Iroquois counties, filed the documents on Wednesday in the nation’s capital.

The three impeachment articles against Secretary Kristi Noem focus on what Kelly cites as obstruction of Congress, violation of public trust, and self-dealing (for personal benefit).

She labeled Noem’s actions as a “reign of terror” across the nation, specifically within Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Charlotte and Durham, and “communities north to south to east to west.”

Kelly, D-Matteson, has been a U.S. Rep since 2013. She is not seeking reelection in the U.S. House in the 2026 election. She is running for the U.S. Senate to fill the post currently held by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, who is not seeking another term.

Kelly described the impeachment as a necessity to hold Noem accountable for her actions.

While the crackdown on illegal immigration has been taking place for many weeks, the focus has intensified recently, in particular due to the shooting death of Renee Good, 37, in Minneapolis, by an ICE officer.

She said Homeland Security’s agents are being allowed to “run amok,” and as a result, families are being forever torn apart.

The first impeachment article focuses on the denial of Kelly and other Congressional members being denied oversight of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities.

The second article, dealing with public trust, accuses Noem of directing DHS agents to arrest people without warrants, using tear gas against citizens, and ignoring due process.

The third article cites “self-dealing,” meaning Noem is abusing her power for personal benefit.

Kelly said Noem used her position to guide a federal contract to a firm operated by a friend.

“I want to tell her right now, Secretary Noem, you have violated your oath of office, and there will be consequences. I am watching you; members of Congress are watching you. And most of all, we are not liking what we’re seeing.”

Kelly stated that some 70 congressional members are in support of the impeachment articles.

How successful this action will be is unknown. The House is controlled by a slim Republican margin.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, has not publicly stated support for this action at this point, according to published reports.

A Homeland Security spokesperson in a published report labeled the Kelly impeachment move as “silly.”