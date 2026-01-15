Desperately seeking REAL ID? State extends hours, appointments for travelers trying to avoid $45 TSA fee

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias discusses offering extended hours at DMVs so residents can obtain REAL IDs. (Photo provided by Illinois Secretary of State)

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office will expand services this month for travelers seeking to obtain REAL IDs before fees kick in for domestic flights on Feb. 1.

On that date, air travelers without REAL ID or other accepted documentation, such as passports, will face paying $45 to go through the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s ConfirmID verification if they want to get past security.

“For many residents getting a REAL ID isn’t about willingness or need, it’s about having the time to get one,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said Wednesday. “If you work weekdays, if you care for kids, or can’t take time off, the process can feel stressful and out of reach.”

Lack of time is “one of the biggest barriers to REAL ID compliance,“ Giannoulias noted.

The state’s REAL ID walk-in supercenter downtown, at 191 N. Clark St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday as well as Jan. 24 and 31.

Also, 500 more REAL ID appointments will be added on Saturdays at 15 DMVs across the state.

“We know applying for a REAL ID isn’t just about showing up at a DMV, it’s about having the right documents,” Giannoulias said.

“These hours are specifically designed for people who can’t come in during the work week and still need to get this done before Feb. 1.”

In addition, Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon will also offer extended hours downtown at the Vital Records Department, 118 N. Clark St., for people who need to obtain related documents such as birth certificates. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday as well as Jan. 24 and Jan. 31.

Compliance with REAL ID was at 29% in January 2025 but is currently at 44%, state officials said. Last year, the state total of REAL IDs issued surpassed 5 million.

The TSA began enforcing a law requiring travelers to show REAL ID when flying domestically on May 7, 2025. However, there was some wiggle room for people without the proper identification who had to undergo additional screening.

That changes as of Feb. 1. Officials noted that although the TSA “will attempt to verify your identity (using ConfirmID) so you can go through security, there is no guarantee TSA can do so.”

Using ConfirmID is optional but without identification, passengers may not be allowed through security and could miss their flights, the TSA said.

To learn more about ConfirmID, visit tsa.gov/tsaconfirm-id.

Other acceptable forms of identification for U.S. residents are passports, trusted traveler cards such as Global Entry, permanent resident cards and U.S. Department of Defense IDs. Individuals in the U.S. from another country can present passports.

For more information on state REAL ID services, visit realid.ilsos.gov.

