Hunters in Illinois harvested over 81,000 deer during the 2025 deer season

File photo: Scott Hansen, from Muskego, Wis., harvested the largest buck, a 10-pointer, during Lost Mound's deer hunt for hunters with disabilities held Nov. 15 and 16 in Savanna, Ill. (Photo Provided ByUpper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge)

Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 81,225 deer during the seven-day 2025 Illinois firearm deer season that concluded Dec. 7. Comparatively, hunters harvested 82,496 deer during the 2024 firearm season.

The preliminary harvest for the second weekend of the firearm season, Dec. 4-7, was 29,816 compared with 27,835 deer harvested during the same period in 2024. The preliminary harvest for the first weekend of this year’s firearm season, Nov. 21-23, was 51,409 deer.

Remaining 2025-2026 deer hunting opportunities in Illinois include:

• Late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease (CWD) season, in designated counties only, Jan. 1-4 and Jan. 16-18.

• Archery deer season continues through Jan. 18.

More information about deer hunting in Illinois can be found online. A table of some preliminary 2025 firearm deer season totals by county is listed below, with 2024 totals for comparison.

County 2025 Total 2024 Total Bureau 909 966 Carroll 572 551 DeKalb 144 145 Grundy 316 320 Iroquois 658 552 Kane 40 38 Kankakee 265 203 Kendall 75 70 Lake 5 10 La Salle 653 601 Lee 639 655 McHenry 277 237 Ogle 683 693 Whiteside 699 647 Will 243 226

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation service in 2025, having been established on July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation to oversee fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.

Today, IDNR manages about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, and the Illinois State Museum, while handling Lake Michigan water allocation, conservation police, mines and minerals, oil and gas, and various licenses and permits.