Strong winds Wednesday, followed by snow after Thanksgiving, could mess up holiday travel coming and going

National Weather Service outlook for weekend after Thanksgiving 2025.

National Weather Service outlook for weekend after Thanksgiving 2025. (Image provided by National Weather Service)

By Michelle Meyer

Northern Illinois is forecast to get hit with turbulent winds Wednesday followed by accumulating snowfall this weekend that could affect travelers coming home from Thanksgiving.

Wind gusts exceeding 50 mph are expected to roll in starting at 3 a.m. Wednesday with temperatures plummeting to the 30s, but wind chills may make it feel much colder, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow showers and flurries are also forecasted by the NWS for Wednesday that can cause poor visibility, especially around and north of Interstate 80. A wind advisory is issued until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford and Will counties.

NWS meteorologists advise to secure any outdoor objects like holiday decorations and furniture. The strong winds have the potential to blow down tree limbs and cause power outages. Roadways in open areas going from north to south face increased hazards of crosswinds.

A 70% chance of “widespread accumulating snowfall” may affect post-Thanksgiving travel late Friday and into Saturday, with the possibility of continuing Sunday, according to the NWS.

As of Tuesday, it is unknown when snow will fall and for how long.

“While it’s still too early to narrow down specific details with this system, plan for the potential for noteworthy post-Thanksgiving holiday travel impacts due to snow covered roads and stay tuned for the latest forecast updates,” NWS meteorologists said on the Chicago office website.

A hazardous weather outlook is issued Tuesday through the week for the following counties: McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, Will, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Winnebago, Boone, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, and Cook.

Live updates of major road conditions can be found at gettingaroundillinois.com.

Michelle Meyer

Michelle is a reporter for the Northwest Herald that covers Crystal Lake, Cary, Lakewood, Prairie Grove, Fox River Grove and McHenry County College