Illinois driver’s licenses, state IDs now fit in your iPhone

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias takes media questions Tuesday about a new program allowing state driver's licenses and identification cards to be uploaded to Apple Wallets. (Marni Pyke)

Starting Wednesday, Illinoisans can add their driver’s licenses and state IDs to their iPhones, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Tuesday.

The new technology is compliant with the U.S Transportation Security Administration, meaning travelers with a REAL ID can present it at airports in time for the Thanksgiving rush. It also can be used for proof of age.

“This is government innovation at its best,” Giannoulias said at a launch in Chicago. “Your ID can live right on your iPhone – ready to use at airports, restaurants and bars across the state.”

The Mobile ID can be transferred to Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch devices.

“The work on this project was built on two foundations,” Giannoulias said. “Convenience and security. It takes advantage of privacy and security features already built into the iPhone and Apple Watch to help protect against tampering and theft.”

Similar Mobile IDs will be available on Google and Samsung Wallets “soon,” he added.

Information moved to devices will be encrypted, meaning others, including Apple, cannot access it unless the owner wants to show it, officials said.

Mobile IDs are not a substitute for a physical driver’s license, which motorists are required to have.

To add your license or state ID to an Apple device, residents can tap the Add button (+) at the top of the screen in Wallet, select “Driver’s license or state ID,” and follow instructions.

For more information, visit ilsos.gov/departments/drivers/mobile-id/apple-wallet.

