Illinois community colleges named eligible for 2027 Aspen Prize

The Illinois Community College Board recently announced that 21 community colleges were named eligible to compete for the 2027 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

The $1 million award recognizes outstanding student outcomes, including program completion, transfer, and bachelor’s degree attainment, and retention.

The colleges were named among the top 200 two-year institutions nationally. The Aspen Prize winner will be named in the spring of 2027.

“Today’s announcement reflects the extraordinary work performed by Illinois community colleges in building accessible, high-quality pathways for students to complete credentials, transfer to four-year institutions, and achieve meaningful careers,” Illinois Community College Board executive director Brian Durham said in a news release. “We commend each of our 21 institutions for this national recognition and look forward to supporting them as they move into the next stage of the Aspen Prize competition.”

Elgin Community College (Shaw Media file photo)

The award process requires eligible colleges to apply and participate in a multi-stage review. The community colleges will be evaluated on outcomes data and scaled practices evidence which drive student success improvement for 20 months.

“The inclusion of these Illinois colleges among the top 200 underscores our statewide commitment to student success, equity and innovation. These institutions are making a real difference locally and nationally—this recognition affirms the value and impact of their work for students, employers and communities,” Illinois Community College Board board chair Sylvia Jenkins, Ph.D, also said in the news release.

The Illinois community colleges eligible for the Aspen Prize include:

• Carl Sandburg College

• College of Lake County

• Danville Area Community College

• Elgin Community College

• Harper College

• Highland Community College

• Illinois Eastern Community Colleges

• Illinois Valley Community College

• John A. Logan College

• John Wood Community College

• Kishwaukee College

• Lake Land College

• Lincoln Land Community College

• McHenry County College

• Oakton College

• Rend Lake College

• Rock Valley College

• Sauk Valley Community College

• Shawnee Community College

• Spoon River College

• Triton College

The Illinois Community College Board is responsible for administering state and federal grants, managing Illinois high school equivalency testing, and coordinating the Illinois Community College System’s state organization.