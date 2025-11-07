Northern Illinois may see snowfall this weekend

(File photo) An Illinois Department of Transportation snow plow pushes snow along Route 89 on Nov. 27, 2023, in Spring Valley. Forecasters are predicting Northern Illinois' first snowfall this weekend, with possible accumulation overnight Sunday into Monday. (Scott Anderson)

If you’ve already put up your Christmas lights – and gotten baffled looks from your neighbors – you may well be vindicated this weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall this weekend – whether the snow accumulates is another story – and if that sounds preposterous, then think back to 2019, when northern Illinois was pasted to where some cities had to move trick-or-treating by a day.

“The first snowflakes usually fall around Halloween, so this is right on schedule,” said Brett Borchardt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville.

Borchardt said there are two windows for snowfall this weekend. Saturday after sunset will bring a mix of rain and snowfall, he said, but any snow is unlikely to stick.

Accumulation is more probable Sunday night into Monday morning. Borchardt said it’s less-than-certain the plow drivers will have to rise and shine early Monday, but he did urge northern Illinois residents to have the shovels and windshield scrapers ready to go.

David Isermann, president of the La Salle County Farm Bureau, said an early snowfall wouldn’t cause much disruption for farmers. At worst, an early Monday snowfall would interrupt harvest by a single day

“I think we’re 98% done,” Isermann estimated. “There might be one or two fields out there waiting to be harvested but otherwise we’re finished. A lot of snow would screw things up, but from what they’re talking about, I don’t think it’s much of an issue.”

As for the early onset of winter, Isermann shrugged it off. His wife uses their home’s one-car garage while his vehicle sits outside – so he’s been scraping his windshield in the morning, anyway.

Municipal officials are more unhappy with the possibility of firing up the plows.

Outside Starved Rock State Park is the Village of North Utica, home to 1,400 souls but also 30 miles of roads to be plowed. Mayor David Stewart said he hopes the snow stays north of Interstate 80 but, even if there is accumulation, he thinks the ground is too warm to sustain it.

“We’re prepared as far as a staffing standpoint and having the equipment ready,” Stewart said. “I’d be shocked if we had to go out and put salt on the roads this weekend.”

Some businesses are a bit more willing to welcome Old Man Winter.

At Travel Connections in Peru, manager Erin Foster acknowledged that an early snowfall doesn’t exactly hurt their end-of-year bookings.

“An early snow can be great for business because it gets travelers thinking ahead about escaping the impending cold, whether that’s an all-inclusive beach getaway, a spring break trip, or even next summer’s multigenerational family adventure,” Foster said. “While many of our clients plan their winter escapes well in advance, that first snowfall often gives a friendly nudge to those who’ve been waiting to start planning — and there’s still time to find some sunshine."

And at Vlastnik’s Menswear in Peru, boots and outerwear become hot sellers when it’s cold outside. Richard Vlastnik, a partner in the business, said he’s by no means disappointed with the weekend forecast.

“We definitely see an uptick when there’s an early snow.”