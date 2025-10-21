Jury chosen in murder trial of former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson

FILE - In this image taken from body camera video released by Illinois State Police on Monday, July 22, 2024, former Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson, left, points his gun at Sonya Massey, who called 911 for help, before shooting and killing her inside her home in Springfield, Ill., July 6, 2024. (Illinois State Police via AP, file) (Illinois State Police via AP, file/AP)

PEORIA – A jury was chosen Monday in the murder trial of former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson.

Grayson was charged with first-degree murder after shooting Sonya Massey, 36, in her kitchen after she called to report a prowler outside her home southeast of Springfield on July 6, 2024. Grayson was also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Massey was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of her death, according to a family spokesperson.

A Sangamon County judge moved the trial to Peoria due to pretrial publicity.

The pool consisted of 100 potential jurors who were called for selection. The process concluded just before 5 p.m. Monday, with a jury and three alternates chosen.

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Grayson, 31, appeared in court flanked by his two defense attorneys, Dan Fultz and Mark Wycoff. He was clean-shaven and wearing a charcoal suit.