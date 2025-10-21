Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
News

Jury chosen in murder trial of former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson

Case was moved to Peoria amid pretrial publicity

FILE - In this image taken from body camera video released by Illinois State Police on Monday, July 22, 2024, former Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson, left, points his gun at Sonya Massey, who called 911 for help, before shooting and killing her inside her home in Springfield, Ill., July 6, 2024. (Illinois State Police via AP, file)

FILE - In this image taken from body camera video released by Illinois State Police on Monday, July 22, 2024, former Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson, left, points his gun at Sonya Massey, who called 911 for help, before shooting and killing her inside her home in Springfield, Ill., July 6, 2024. (Illinois State Police via AP, file) (Illinois State Police via AP, file/AP)

By Beth Hundsdorfer - Capitol News Illinois

PEORIA – A jury was chosen Monday in the murder trial of former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson.

Grayson was charged with first-degree murder after shooting Sonya Massey, 36, in her kitchen after she called to report a prowler outside her home southeast of Springfield on July 6, 2024. Grayson was also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Massey was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of her death, according to a family spokesperson.

A Sangamon County judge moved the trial to Peoria due to pretrial publicity.

The pool consisted of 100 potential jurors who were called for selection. The process concluded just before 5 p.m. Monday, with a jury and three alternates chosen.

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Grayson, 31, appeared in court flanked by his two defense attorneys, Dan Fultz and Mark Wycoff. He was clean-shaven and wearing a charcoal suit.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

IllinoisCrime and CourtsShaw Local Front Headlines

Beth Hundsdorfer - Capitol News Illinois

Beth Hundsdorfer is a statehouse reporter with Capitol News Illinois.