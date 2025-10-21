Analyzing how the Bears’ run game, defense put together an old-school win over Saints

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift carries the ball as he is brought down by New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reed and teammate safety Jonas Sanker on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Scott Anderson)

The Chicago Bears put together a retro win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Chicago’s rushing attack had one runner with over 100 yards while another came close to crossing the century mark. Meanwhile, the defense continued its impressive pace of forcing turnovers during the Bears’ four-game winning streak. But a look at the numbers shows just how efficient both groups were to help the Bears win.

Here’s a look at how the Bears pulled out a fourth-straight win.

D’Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai form dynamic duo

Chicago put together one of its best running performances in a couple of seasons Sunday when it rushed for 222 yards. It was most the Bears have run in a game since they had 250 against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 of 2023.

The Bears did it thanks to a strong performance from their top two running backs. D’Andre Swift ran for a season-high 124 yards on 19 carries while rookie Kyle Monangai gained a career-high 81 yards on 13 carries. Chicago’s 40 total rushes were the most they ran the ball under head coach Ben Johnson this season.

A look at the numbers for both running backs shows just how they put together strong performances. Swift finished with an efficiency of 2.79, according to Next Gen Stats, which was the fifth-lowest number in Week 7. A lower number indicates a runner runs that were more straight instead of side-to-side.

Swift also rushed for 30 yards above than expected, which was tied for sixth.

Monangai, meanwhile, finished with the third-lowest efficiency number (2.69) and didn’t spend much time behind the line of scrimmage thanks to his offensive line. His average 2.41 seconds behind the line of scrimmage was the second-shortest in Week 7.

“They both were pretty hot yesterday,” Johnson said. “I think [running back coach Eric Bieniemy] did a nice job keeping them fresh and keeping them going.”

Paving the right way

Both Swift and Monangai relied on the blocking of right tackle Darnell Wright to make an impact Sunday.

Swift got a majority of his rushes from the right side. He rushed wide right toward Wright 11 times Sunday for 87 yards and a touchdown, according to Next Gan Stats. Swift also ran inside right four times for 14 yards, three times on the inside left for eight yards and once wide left for 15 yards.

Monangai mostly stuck with the same game plan. He ran seven times from the far right for 47 yards and one touchdown and four times from the inside right for 27 yards. Monangai carried the ball once on the far left and inside left and didn’t gain more than five yards on either carry.

The trend has to be encouraging for both Wright and the Bears. Wright’s had his best performances of the season the last two weeks after he came back from an elbow injury that kept him out Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai pushes toward the goal line as New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young blocks on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Scott Anderson)

Monangai’s breakthrough day

Monangai’s career day was one of the best performances by a Bears rookie running back in a few seasons.

His 81 rushing yards were the most by a rookie since 2021. Khalil Herbert ran for 97 yards in Week 6 before rushing for 100 yards a week later. Those two games were the highest rushing totals for Herbert that season.

Monangai’s 13 carries were also a season-high, eclipsing the seven that he had against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

“You never know how many opportunities you’re going to get, but I’m definitely feeling in rhythm,” Monangai said. “I felt in rhythm toward the end there, especially as we’re trying to get the ground game established. And then, once we got established, it’s that four-minute mode of trying to drain the clock out. Yeah, I guess you could say I found my rhythm.”

A historical defensive run

Now let’s move on to the defense, which has also put up some impressive numbers. The 15 turnovers the Bears have created over the past four games have been a once-in-a-decade occurrence for the team.

Chicago last created 15 turnovers in four straight games in 2011 from Week 7 to Week 11, which had a bye week like this current streak. That streak included a game against the Detroit Lions where the Bears forced six turnovers in a game.

The Bears have mostly forced turnovers through the air during the current streak. Chicago has forced 10 interceptions, picking off at least three passes in a game three times. The team leads the NFL with 16 takeaways.

Finally creating some pressure

The Bears pass rush finally came alive Sunday to continue the defense’s streak of forcing turnovers. Chicago forced a season-high four sacks and consistently applied pressure on Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler.

The numbers back that up, too. Three Bears finished below league average in average separation from quarterback when Rattler attempted a throw. Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter averaged 3.61 yards, defensive end Montez Sweat had 3.72 yards while defensive end Dominique Robison averaged 4.51. The league average is 4.57.

Sunday was a big day for Sweat, someone the Bears have been waiting to make an impact this year. He forced his second forced fumble in as many weeks and finished with a sack, two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.