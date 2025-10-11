Metra fares to spike between 13% and 15%, if approved amid funding gap

Amid a looming shortfall and concerns about layoffs, Metra directors Friday approved the release of a tentative $1.1 billion operating budget for 2026 that includes fare hikes of up to 15%.

Hearings on the budget will be held before the board votes on the plan in November.

Metra expects a $68 million revenue gap in the fourth quarter of 2026 caused by COVID-19 federal aid running out and ridership falling below pre-pandemic levels.

The Regional Transportation Authority has required Metra, Pace and the CTA to institute fare hikes of at least 10% to generate more funds for transit.

Spending cuts and a boost in sales tax revenues have helped forestall service cuts in 2026. But the agency predicts $276.3 million and $304.8 million shortfalls in 2027 and 2028, respectively, which could mean drastic reductions in trains and potential layoffs.

The Illinois General Assembly starts its fall veto session on Tuesday. Lawmakers are expected to consider a transit bailout, although it’s unclear how much aid will be forthcoming.

“There are so many assumptions before us based on so many different variables,” Director and Hanover Park Mayor Rod Craig said.

Train conductor Orlando Rojas told Metra leaders during the public comment session that “I love my job. I care about the passengers we serve. But I worry for my colleagues and I who are facing the real threat of major service cuts and pink slips in 2027.

“Whether we address the fiscal cliff today or a year from now, it’s not going away and workers are wondering what the future holds for them,” Rojas said.

This would be the first fare increase since 2018, officials said.

If approved, fare increases will range from 13% to 15%, depending on the type of ticket and distances traveled and would be effective Feb. 1, 2026. Here’s some examples.

A day pass between Zones 1 and 3 would rise by 12.8%, or from $11 to $12.50. Zone 1 encompasses downtown Chicago and Zone 3 includes middle-distance suburbs like Elmhurst on the UP West Line.

A Day Pass 5 Pack between Zones 1 and 3 would increase from $52.25 to $59.50, or 13%.

A monthly pass between Zones 1 and 4 would spike by nearly 14%, or from $135 to $155. Zone 4 takes in the furthest suburbs such as Naperville or Aurora.

The operating budget proposal is about $18 million less than 2025.

Metra also is proposing a $575.3 million capital plan that includes bridge repairs, station upgrades and new locomotives and railcars.

For more information on fare changes and public hearing dates, go to metra.com.

