Texas National Guard troops mobilize in Chicago region

Texas troops boarding a plane bound for Illinois, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's X account. (Photo provided by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's X )

Despite pushback from Illinois’ governor, Texas National Guard troops are mobilizing in the Chicago region, sources said Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly pledged to send the Guard to Illinois amid daily protests against a surge in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the Chicago region and clashes between both sides.

The government is federalizing 300 Illinois and 400 Texas National Guard troops. The state and Chicago responded with a lawsuit Monday seeking to block their deployment.

The lawsuit argues the federal government is inciting violence and deploying the military to Democrat-led states as political retribution.

“There is no insurrection here,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “Donald Trump is using our service members as political props and pawns in his illegal attempt to militarize our nation’s cities.”

A federal judge declined to rule on the state’s request for a temporary restraining order Monday; a hearing is set for Thursday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday on X he “fully authorized the president to call up 400 members of the Texas National Guard to ensure safety for federal officials.”

Abbott also posted a photo of troops boarding a plane Monday, stating “the elite Texas National Guard. Ever ready. Deploying now.”

Pritzker pledged to “use every lever at our disposal” to keep military troops out of Illinois cities.

“Illinois will not let the Trump administration continue on their authoritarian march without resisting,” he said.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials said in a statement Tuesday that “this is neither unconstitutional nor an invasion. President Trump has the authority under the Constitution to deploy troops, wherever they’re stationed, to defend federal facilities from attacks.

“Whether it’s the ICE facility in Broadview or the courthouse in Portland, we will defend federal property wherever they are under siege.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251007/nation-and-world-politics/texas-national-guard-troops-mobilize-in-chicago-region/