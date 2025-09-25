Metra to test ‘Café Car’ prototype on several lines starting Sept. 30

Metra will test its prototype Café Car on various lines starting Sept. 30, 2025. (Photo provided by Metra)

Metra will debut its prototype Café Car starting Sept. 30, rotatinag it throughout the fall to give riders on several busy lines the chance to try it out.

The prototype has counters, stools, booths and tables, along with decorative features that distinguish it from the standard Metra cars, the transit agency said in a news release. The second level on one half of the prototype car was removed to accommodate the additional features.

Riders who try it out will be asked to take a survey about the concept and what amenities they’d like to see.

“We created this special car in an attempt to improve the riding experience and maybe attract new riders,” Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a news release. “This is your chance to check it out and tell us what you think. Would you use it? What amenities would you like to see? What other thoughts do you have?”

Metra’s website says the aim is to provide riders new ways "to relax, connect, and engage during their trip."

The schedule for the prototype Café Car is as follows:

Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2: Rock Island Line.

Oct. 6: Parked at LaSalle Street Station in Chicago.

Week of Oct. 13: BNSF Line.

Week of Oct. 20: Milwaukee District North Line.

Week of Oct. 27: Milwaukee District West Line.

Week of Nov. 3: Union Pacific North Line.

Week of Nov. 10: Union Pacific Northwest Line.

Week of Nov. 17: Union Pacific West Line.

The specific schedule for each line will be posted at metra.com/CafeCar.