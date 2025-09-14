Former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar dies at age 79

Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar speaks in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Rauner during a campaign rally outside the state Capitol on Monday, Nov. 3, 2014, in Springfield, Ill. Rauner faces incumbent Democratic Gov, Pat Quinn in Tuesday's election. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman) (Seth Perlman/AP)

Former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar, who led the state from 1991 to 1999, has died. He was 79.

Edgar had been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer after he was diagnosed earlier this year.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved husband, father and grandfather Jim Edgar passed away this morning in Springfield from complications related to treatment for pancreatic cancer. We are deeply grateful for the love, support and kindness so many have shown to Jim and our family over these last several months," a news release from the Edgar family said.

Edgar, a Republican, was elected as Illinois Governor in 1990, and won 101 of the state’s 102 counties in winning reelection four years later.

Governor JB Pritzker released a statement following the news of Edgar’s death, calling the former governor "a model public servant, a devoted father and husband, and an honest and honorable man."

“I was lucky enough to consider him a friend and mentor and have found myself drawing from his words of wisdom on countless occasions. His commitment to reaching across the aisle in service of the people of Illinois undeniably made our state better,” Pritzker said. “Now more than ever, we should channel that spirit and resolve to live as Governor Edgar did: with honesty, integrity, and an enduring respect for all.

Pritzker directed flags across Illinois to fly at half-staff.

Edgar, who was born in Oklahoma and grew up in Charleston, Illinois, served as Illinois Secretary of State from 1981 to 1991.