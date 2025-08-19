Underwood decries Yorkville’s stance on fining, possibly jailing homeless people during town hall meeting

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood said she was disappointed to hear that the Yorkville City Council recently approved an ordinance to fine and possibly jail homeless people who are sleeping in their cars overnight and camping on public property.

“I think it just goes against our values,” Underwood, D-Naperville, said during a town hall meeting Aug. 18 at Oswego High School. “Where’s the compassion?”

The topic came up during the town hall after Underwood was asked if she had heard about the ordinance.

“I was a little surprised to hear that this ordinance had passed in Yorkville,” she said. “As we know, the Trump administration has attempted to enact similar aggressive actions against the homeless in Washington, D.C.”

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman moderated the town hall, which was part of Underwood’s summer town hall series. She has previously held such events in Joliet and Aurora, and has three more scheduled over the next week in DeKalb, LaSalle and Bureau counties.

Oswego Library Board member and former elementary school teacher Terry Friedman voiced concerns about the recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that it will terminate almost $500 million in mRNA vaccine development grants and contracts.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, held a town hall meeting at Oswego High School Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

“What can you do to stop that from happening?” Friedman asked.

In response, Underwood noted the House Appropriations Committee has not considered the health funding bill yet.

“It is my expectation that the funding bill will include robust funding for these important vaccine programs,” she said. “It’s my hope next month when we return to Washington we will be able to see a bill that funds those key programs. It is my expectation also that the Senate would do something similar.”

Oswego resident Maryellen Newtown asked about the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which would require a person to prove U.S. citizenship before registering to vote. She was worried that married women could lose their right to vote because their names don’t match their birth certificates.

While the SAVE Act has passed the House of Representatives, it is facing an uphill battle in the Senate.

“We have to vigorously defend our own right to vote,” Underwood said.

During the town hall, Underwood also was asked about what people can do to make a difference.

“Number one, please read the Constitution,” Underwood said in response. “When you get your physical copy of the Constitution, please read it. As U.S. citizens, many of us have no clue what our rights are.”

She also reminded the audience that “we the people have the power.”

“In this moment, it’s going to take all of us working together,” Underwood said. “In this moment, it’s going to take all of us in the fight to make sure that we are protecting our rights and that we are defending our country.”

Information about Underwood’s town hall series is at her website, underwood.house.gov.