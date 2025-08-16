Adult, juvenile arrested and charged in Carpentersville shooting

An adult and a juvenile have been arrested and charged as part of the Carpentersville Police Department’s investigation into a shooting late Wednesday that left three people injured.

Police arrested Rafael Ruiz Jr., 21, of Aurora and an unnamed juvenile following a search warrant served Friday in the 1500 block of Pawnee Road, according to a news release Saturday.

Ruiz also had five outstanding warrants, according to the release. From Wednesday’s shooting, both he and a 17-year-old boy from Carpentersville were charged with Class X felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, and Class 2 felony counts of possession of a firearm by a street gang member.

The juvenile also was charged with felony obstructing justice. Both were in custody Saturday, according to the news release. Ruiz was listed as in custody the Kane County Jail.

According to police, four people were sitting in a car parked on the 1200 block of Navajo Drive – a block west of Pawnee Road – the when two people approached them and a confrontation occurred. During that confrontation, three of the four inside the car were shot, and the two offenders fled the scene.

The driver headed toward a hospital while one of the passengers called 911. Carpentersville police located the car at Randall Road and Broadsmore Drive in Algonquin, where they began administering lifesaving measures to the victims. Members of the Carpentersville Fire Department transported two victims to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where one was flown to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The third was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, according to Carpentersville Deputy Chief of Police Kevin Stankowitz.

Two victims were released by Thursday, and the third victim was initially listed as in stable condition. The third victim’s condition was not known as of Saturday, Stankowitz said.

“The swift execution of this search warrant and the arrests underscore the outstanding efforts of our investigators and the strong collaboration with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office,” Stankowitz said in a prepared statement.