ComEd closes customer relief fund amid high demand, rising energy costs

A file shot of a ComEd building. The utility company has ended applications for an assistance program meant to help customers with rising electricity costs. (Alex T. Paschal)

Citing high demand, ComEd has closed the customer relief fund that it launched in early July that aimed to offset the effects of rising energy prices on residents and nonprofits most hit by it.

Within two weeks of the program’s launch, 70,000 customers applied for the assistance, according to a ComEd news release.

ComEd plans to start a different low-income discount program in January that would offer customers who qualify a percentage-based discount on their monthly electric bills, based on their income level, according to the release.

People who got approved for the now-closed customer relief fund can anticipate credits on their bills within one two billing cycles. The Salvation Army and Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago are the agencies processing applications on behalf of the electricity company.

The Salvation Army said on its website the customer relief fund was meant to be a bridge until the low-income discount program kicks in, but the program doesn’t guarantee avoiding a shutoff or immediate restoration of service for people who have been disconnected or are at risk of disconnection. They should keep making payments or work out a payment agreement with ComEd if they can, the organization says on its website.

ComEd also offers other forms of assistance: the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, flexible payment arrangements, budget billing options, income-eligible customer waivers for deposits and late fees, income-eligible energy efficiency incentives, high usage alerts and energy saving tips, a Catch Up and Save program with bill credits and free energy kits and a Supplemental Arrearage Program.

Customers can learn more about support options at ComEd.com/BillSupport.

The utility company connected 229,000 customers with $133 million in bill assistance, according to the release.

ComEd raised electricity rates in June and the increase is effective through May 2026; the company says the average customer bill is expected to climb 10%.

According to an FAQ on the company website, the bills are going up because of rising supply costs, which are rising because of more demand for electricity.

Nicor Gas is also seeking to raise rates; a public hearing to give customers a chance to comment on them will be held Thursday evening from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin.