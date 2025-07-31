Nicor Gas customers can comment on proposed rate hike, online or at upcoming public hearing

The Illinois Commerce Commission will hold a public hearing for Nicor Gas customers to provide comments on the utility’s proposed rate increase.

The hearing will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin.

Nicor filed a request for a $308.6 million general rate increase with the commission in January. Rate cases are formal proceedings to ensure utilities receive necessary funds to provide reliable and sage services at reasonable costs. The commission is responsible for reviewing case filings and materials from interveners during an 11-month legal proceeding under the Public Utilities Act.

The hearing will be opened by the case’s administrative law judge. The hearing also includes a Nicor presentation and question-and-answer session with Illinois Commerce Commission staff. Attendees can submit written and verbal comments.

Nicor customers unable to attend the hearing can submit comments online at icc.illinois.gov/docket/P2025-0055/comment-on-a-case or call 800-524-0795.

For information, visit icc.illinois.gov/about/Oversight.