Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for June

June 2021

A ribbon cutting ceremony opened the new Pickerill-Pigott Forest Preserve on Minkler Road south of Oswego.

June 2011

The city of Plano will host the filming of a movie, tentatively titled “Autumn Frost.” Cinema officials confirm that this is a Superman reboot “Man of Steel.”

A vintage restored B-17 bomber landed on an Oswego farm and was engulfed in flames. The plane was coming from a show at the Aurora Municipal Airport in Sugar Grove, bound for Indianapolis.

June 2006

Two brothers drowned at the Glen D. Palmer Dam on the Fox River in Yorkville trying to save a third man who also died in the incident. The third victim was a kayaker who went over the dam.

June 2001

Workers installed the new shiny cupola atop the historic county courthouse in Yorkville.

June 1991

The road to the new Kendall County Jail was named after the county’s first sheriff James Cornell.

June 1986

A costume ball officially kicked off the Yorkville Sesquicentennial celebration.

June 1981

The Larson Funeral Home will soon go out of the ambulance business. A committee has been working on plans to have the Bristol-Kendall Fire District take over.

June 1976

McDonalds has signed an agreement to build at Countryside Center, Routes 34 and 47, Yorkville.

June 1971

A man-made lake is beginning to fill on the former Ivan Anderson farm, Yorkville. The farm is being developed into a large residential and commercial area. Named Countryside Center, it was recently annexed into the city of Yorkville. Developer is Ter-Jac Construction Co., headed by Jack Purcell.

June 1966

For 50 years the Yorkville Woman’s Club has owned and staffed with volunteer members the Yorkville Library. To better serve the growing community, the club has turned the library over to the city. Mayor Elden Madden appointed a Library Board including Mrs. Ransom P. Fisher, president; Mrs. Glenn Gabel, Mrs. Ellsworth Windett, Mrs. Carl Schobert, Robert Barkley, Mrs. Roger Burroughs, Mrs. Lawrence Gardner, Martin Behrens Jr. and Dr. Robert Coleman.

June 1961

Now that the parking places are nicely painted in white on our main drag, nobody hardly seems to pay much attention to them.

June 1956

At a meeting of the Village Board, the project of cutting three feet from the sidewalks on each side of Bridge Street was discussed along with the installation of new lighting standards with lights of the type now illuminating the Fox River bridge. It is contemplated cutting the walks back will make more space for the flow of the heavy traffic which is now our lot on Route 47. Mentioned also was made of a plan commission for Yorkville in the face of contemplated expansion of the village.

June 1951

The faculty for the Yorkville public schools has been completed for the next school year, according to Superintendent James Talbott. New hires include Gordon Campbell, eighth grade; Mrs. Louis Gabel, second grade.

June 1946

Two brothers died in a plane crash at the intersection of Routes 47 and 52. Earl and Everette Daulton of Peeble, Ohio were killed in the crash. They were flying from Morris Airport, looking over the territory in which their father used to farm. Earl just received his diploma from Newark High School a few days before and Everette had just been discharged from the Navy.

June 1941

Jacob Armbruster was selected as chairman of the committee for the Kendall County Centennial celebration to be held next month. Illinois Gov. Dwight Green has been invited.

June 1936

The Illinois Highway Department is making a move to improve truck safety. Trucks will now be weighed and measured at points along the most used routes in the state. One of them is Route 34 and a weigh station will be built about one mile east of Route 47.

June 1931

The largest and most successful Yorkville Alumni Banquet in the history of the association was enjoyed in the high school auditorium. In the absence of the president of the association Ronald Clark, Sidney Tarbox acted as toastmaster.

June 1926

We have been asked to say something about the manner in which some domestic animals are disposed of in and about Yorkville. The plea comes from the fact that some people, when they wish to rid themselves of a dog or a cat, take the animal to some remote part of the community and just let it out. Let’s be more humane and treat the dog or cat which has been your pet with some consideration. Don’t throw them onto an unkind world after you have brought them up to look to you for their existence.

June 1921

The three young prisoners incarcerated in the Yorkville jail escaped Wednesday and were captured by a strange trick of fate. They were going south to Morris to get to Chicago over the Rock Island. The boys were watching every automobile and hiding in the weeds when one came along. They had no idea of the proximity of the sheriff until his car stopped immediately in front of them. Sheriff Hextell grabbed two of the prisoners and turned them over to the two women in his car. He took out on foot for the third and captured him in short order. Sheriff Hextell had left the prisoners locked up about noon and went to Morris. They somehow unlocked the door, entered the sheriff’s residence and took a gold watch belonging to Harold Hextell and a revolver belonging to the sheriff. Much comment has been made in Yorkville about the escape and the fact that there is no jailer. Sheriff Hextell said these three are as tough customers as have ever come under his charge.

June 1916

There will be an all-day meeting of the township road commissioners of the county at the courthouse. Topics to be discussed crushed gravel the cost and benefits; methods of grinding roads and culverts.

June 1911

The bottom of the Fox River is very near the top of the water at this time.

June 1906

Joe Hudson loaded his gasoline launch on trucks last week and had it hauled to Morris. He placed it in the canal, hence to Chicago and the Great Lakes. It is 32 feet long fitted out with a gasoline engine and will be used for cruising purposes in vacation time.

June 1901

The high brick crossings being put in by the village on the south side are a great improvement over the old planks.

June 1896

A class of 10 graduated from Yorkville High School: Clara Tarbox, Grace Godard, Fanny Shaw, Mabel Whitney, Blanche Chappell, Louie Vilven, Frances Hill, James Putney, John Curran, William Shaw.

June 1891

Mrs. Robert Robertson has added a new attraction in Plattville in the shape of an ice cream parlor.

June 1886

Frank Leverich of Lisbon lost a cow last week, notwithstanding the efforts of 16 amateur cow doctors.

June 1881

The Kellogg Hotel in Millington is filling up with summer boarders and the livery department is kept busy.

June 1876

Citizens of Lisbon are to have a big times at the Congregational Church Friday eve. A good time is expected and everyone is cordially invited to be present with well filled pocketbooks. Strawberries, ice cream and soothing drinks will be the order of the evening. Proceeds to go to the sidewalk fund.

June 1866

Hydraulic Avenue (not a very pretty name) has been splendidly graded and now only waits the gravel to make it equal to any city street. The next improvement is to grade the hill running up by the Methodist church to make the thing complete.