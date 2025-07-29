23 hospitals ranked best in Illinois. Did your hospital make the list?

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield is among 23 Illinois hospitals to make U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospital rankings this year. (Photo provided by Northwestern Medicine)

Hospitals in Chicago, the suburbs and beyond made U.S. News & World Report’s list of best hospitals.

They include four in Chicago, seven in greater Cook County, four in DuPage, three in Lake, one in Will and the hospitals in McHenry County.

The No. 1 hospitals in Illinois were Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center, both in Chicago. The top children’s hospitals included Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital and Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn.

“Every day our physicians, nurses and staff demonstrate their commitment to better medicine, better outcomes and better patient care” Dr. Howard Chrisman, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We are proud to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital rankings as one of the top hospitals in the U.S.”

See where your local hospital ranks:

Chicago

Northwestern Memorial Hospital: Tied for No. 1 in Illinois, nationally ranked in 11 adult specialties and considered high performing in 22 procedures and conditions.

Rush University Medical Center: Tied for No. 1 in Illinois, nationally ranked in 11 adult specialties and considered high performing in 21 procedures and conditions.

University of Chicago Medical Center: Ranked No. 3 in Illinois, nationally ranked in 10 adult specialties and four children’s specialities, and considered high performing in one speciality and 18 procedures and conditions.

Advocate Trinity Hospital in Chicago: Four-way tied for No. 17 in Illinois and considered high performing in 12 procedures and conditions.

Greater Cook County

Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn: Ranked No. 4 in Illinois, nationally ranked in six adult specialties and one pediatric speciality, and considered high performing in four specialities and 18 procedures and conditions.

Endeavor Health NorthShore Hospitals in Evanston: Ranked No. 5 in Illinois, nationally ranked in three adult specialties, and considered high performing in five specialities and 23 procedures and conditions.

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge: Ranked No. 6 in Illinois, nationally ranked in two adult specialties, and considered high performing in five specialities and 19 procedures and conditions.

Ascension Alexian Brothers Hospital in Elk Grove Village: Tied for No. 15 in Illinois and considered high performing in 12 procedures and conditions.

Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood: Tied for No. 15 in Illinois and considered high performing in four specialities and nine procedures and conditions.

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital in Palos Heights: Four-way tied for No. 17 in Illinois and considered high performing in 10 procedures and conditions.

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange: Three-way tied for No. 21 in Illinois and considered high performing in eight procedures and conditions.

DuPage County

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield: Ranked No. 7 in Illinois and considered high performing in five specialities and 18 procedures and conditions.

Endeavor Health Edward Hospital in Warrenville: Ranked No. 9 in Illinois and considered high performing in one speciality and 18 procedures and conditions.

Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital in Elmhurst: Three-way tie for No. 11 in Illinois and considered high performing in two specialities and 12 procedures and conditions.

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove: Four-way tied for No. 17 in Illinois and considered high performing in one speciality and eight procedures and conditions.

Lake County

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital: Ranked No. 8 in Illinois, nationally ranked in four adult specialities, and considered high performing in three specialities and 9 procedures and conditions.

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington: Three-way tie for No. 11 in Illinois and considered high performing in four specialities and 10 procedures and conditions.

Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville: Four-way tied for No. 17 in Illinois and considered high performing in two specialities and 10 procedures and conditions.

McHenry County

Northwestern Medicine – McHenry, Huntley, Woodstock hospitals: Ranked No. 10 in Illinois and considered high performing in four specialities and 13 procedures and conditions.

Champaign County

Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana: Three-way tie for No. 11 in Illinois and considered high performing in 14 procedures and conditions.

Peoria County

OSF Healthcare St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria: Ranked No. 14 in Illinois and considered high performing in one speciality and 11 procedures and conditions.

Will County

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox: Three-way tied for No. 21 in Illinois and considered high performing in nine procedures and conditions.

Winnebago County

Springfield Memorial Hospital in Springfield: Three-way tied for No. 21 in Illinois and considered high performing in nine procedures and conditions.