Good Trouble Lives On protests in northern Illinois: Locations, times, what you need to know

This week, communities across northern Illinois will take part in “Good Trouble Lives On,” a national day of peaceful protest marking the fifth anniversary of civil‑rights icon Rep. John Lewis’s death. The event aims to continue Lewis’s legacy of nonviolent action to defend democracy, voting rights, and civil liberties.
The national action organized by groups including Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Urban League and others aims to respond to “attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration,” according to the movement’s website. The protests are expected to be peaceful and nonviolent, reflecting Lewis’s approach.
This event follows the No Kings protests held June 14 in many Illinois cities.
Almost 2,000 protests across the country happened simultaneously on Flag Day through the “No Kings” movement, described as a “nationwide day of defiance” against President Donald Trump coinciding with a military parade, on his birthday, that cost an estimated $25 million to $45 million. The American Civil Liberties Union estimated that more than five million people attended “No Kings” protests on June 14.
Among the organizing partners for the “Good Trouble Lives On” protest is Indivisible, a national organization formed as a reaction to Trump’s first election in 2016.
When and where are “Good Trouble Lives On” protests in northern Illinois?
Date: July 17
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Location: Between John Deere Tractor and Silver Car Wash
Address: Hough Street and Lincoln Avenue, Barrington
Bartlett
Date: July 17
Time: 4:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Location: South Bartlett Road and West Stearns Road
Address: Bartlett
Date: July 17
Time: 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Location: E. 2nd St
Address: 241 Canterbury Drive, Bolingbrook
Date: July 17
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Location: Crystal Lake
Address: U.S. Route 14 and Teckler Boulevard, Crystal Lake
Date: July 19
Time: Noon - 1:30 p.m.
Location: Illinois Route 23 in front of Hopkins Park
Address: 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
Date: July 17
Time: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Location: Kimball Street and Grove Avenue
Address: Corner of Kimball and Grove, Elgin
Date: July 17
Time: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Location: Joliet
Address: 100 W. Jefferson St., Joliet
Date: July 17
Time: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Location: Kankakee County Courthouse
Address: 450 E. Court St., Kankakee
Date: July 17
Time: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Location: Private, RSVP required on Good Trouble website
Naperville
Date: July 17
Time: 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Location: Washington Street Bridge
Address: Washington Street between Aurora Avenue and Chicago Avenue, Naperville
Oak Park
Date: July 17
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Location: Longfellow Center and Park
Address: 610 S Ridgeland Ave., Oak Park
Date: July 17
Time: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Location: Ogle County Circuit Clerk
Address: Illinois Route 64 and Illinois Route 2, Oregon
Palatine
Date: July 17
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Location: Volunteer Plaza
Address: Palatine
Rockford
Date: July 17
Time: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Location: City Market Pavilion
Address: 126 N. Madison St., Rockford
Schaumburg
Date: July 17
Time: 5 p.m - 7 p.m.
Location: Schaumburg Clock Tower
Address: Schaumburg and Roselle roads, Schaumburg
Date: July 17
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Location: Sterling
Address: 304 Brinks Circle, Sterling
Waukegan
Date: July 17
Time: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Location: Waukegan
Address: 15 S. Park Ave., Waukegan
Date: July 17
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Location: Yorkville
Address: 106 E Main St., Yorkville
More information is available on the Good Trouble Lives On website.