Good Trouble Lives On protests in northern Illinois: Locations, times, what you need to know

File photo: Protesters hold signs at the “No Kings“ protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at Rotary Park in Princeton. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

This week, communities across northern Illinois will take part in “Good Trouble Lives On,” a national day of peaceful protest marking the fifth anniversary of civil‑rights icon Rep. John Lewis’s death. The event aims to continue Lewis’s legacy of nonviolent action to defend democracy, voting rights, and civil liberties.

The national action organized by groups including Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Urban League and others aims to respond to “attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration,” according to the movement’s website. The protests are expected to be peaceful and nonviolent, reflecting Lewis’s approach.

This event follows the No Kings protests held June 14 in many Illinois cities.

Almost 2,000 protests across the country happened simultaneously on Flag Day through the “No Kings” movement, described as a “nationwide day of defiance” against President Donald Trump coinciding with a military parade, on his birthday, that cost an estimated $25 million to $45 million. The American Civil Liberties Union estimated that more than five million people attended “No Kings” protests on June 14.

Among the organizing partners for the “Good Trouble Lives On” protest is Indivisible, a national organization formed as a reaction to Trump’s first election in 2016.

When and where are “Good Trouble Lives On” protests in northern Illinois?

Barrington

Date: July 17

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Location: Between John Deere Tractor and Silver Car Wash

Address: Hough Street and Lincoln Avenue, Barrington

Bartlett

Date: July 17

Time: 4:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Location: South Bartlett Road and West Stearns Road

Address: Bartlett

Bolingbrook

Date: July 17

Time: 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Location: E. 2nd St

Address: 241 Canterbury Drive, Bolingbrook

Crystal Lake

Date: July 17

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Location: Crystal Lake

Address: U.S. Route 14 and Teckler Boulevard, Crystal Lake

DeKalb

Date: July 19

Time: Noon - 1:30 p.m.

Location: Illinois Route 23 in front of Hopkins Park

Address: 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

Elgin

Date: July 17

Time: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Location: Kimball Street and Grove Avenue

Address: Corner of Kimball and Grove, Elgin

Joliet

Date: July 17

Time: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: Joliet

Address: 100 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

Kankakee

Date: July 17

Time: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Location: Kankakee County Courthouse

Address: 450 E. Court St., Kankakee

Morris

Date: July 17

Time: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: Private, RSVP required on Good Trouble website

Naperville

Date: July 17

Time: 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Location: Washington Street Bridge

Address: Washington Street between Aurora Avenue and Chicago Avenue, Naperville

Oak Park

Date: July 17

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Location: Longfellow Center and Park

Address: 610 S Ridgeland Ave., Oak Park

Oregon

Date: July 17

Time: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Location: Ogle County Circuit Clerk

Address: Illinois Route 64 and Illinois Route 2, Oregon

Palatine

Date: July 17

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Location: Volunteer Plaza

Address: Palatine

Rockford

Date: July 17

Time: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Location: City Market Pavilion

Address: 126 N. Madison St., Rockford

Schaumburg

Date: July 17

Time: 5 p.m - 7 p.m.

Location: Schaumburg Clock Tower

Address: Schaumburg and Roselle roads, Schaumburg

Sterling

Date: July 17

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Location: Sterling

Address: 304 Brinks Circle, Sterling

Waukegan

Date: July 17

Time: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Location: Waukegan

Address: 15 S. Park Ave., Waukegan

Yorkville

Date: July 17

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: Yorkville

Address: 106 E Main St., Yorkville

More information is available on the Good Trouble Lives On website.