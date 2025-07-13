Carpentersville awarded for removing 400 lead water sources, known to cause serious health issues

The village of Carpentersville received three engineering awards for its Lead Service Line Replacement Program, which replaced 400 lead water services. The project was designed by Engineering Enterprises, Inc. (Photo Provided By Engineering Enterprises, Inc.)

After removing all lead water services from the community, the village of Carpentersville has been recognized with three awards celebrating its commitment to ensuring safe water for the public.

For its Lead Service Line Replacement Program, the village received the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Illinois Engineering Excellence Honor Award and the ACEC of Illinois Judge’s Choice Award in the Water Resources category. The village also received an ACEC National Recognition award, according to a release by Engineering Enterprises, Inc. (EEI) out of Sugar Grove.

“The village’s commitment was driven by its continued focus on maintaining its residents’ physical and financial well-being,” EEI officials said in a release. “Through careful planning, public outreach, and financial stewardship, this project is a testament to how municipalities can tackle big challenges with creativity and care to build a safer, healthier future for their residents.”

Construction for the project began in October 2023. The project was constructed by Joel Kennedy Construction Corp. and was designed and managed by Engineering Enterprises, Inc.

The project involved replacing 400 lead water sources in the community. Lead in water sources has been shown to cause several health issues, including cognitive and learning disabilities, developmental problems, and kidney damage, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

In June 2023, the village received $4 million from the Illinois E.P.A.’s Public Water Supply Loan Program. The funding ensured the entire program came at zero cost to the community’s residents.

The project, which involved minimally invasive horizontal directional drilling to replace the lead services, was completed ahead of schedule and below budget, according to the release.