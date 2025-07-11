Northern Illinois under tornado watch

A tornado watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Friday, July 11. (Provided by National Weather Service)

The threat for severe weather is increasing across portions of northern Illinois Friday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 11 p.m. Friday.

In addition to the threat of tornadoes, severe storms this evening could bring large hail.

Thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, particularly south and east of Interstate 55.

If thunderstorms occur, there will be a risk of isolated strong to possibly damaging winds gusts as well as locally heavy rainfall, according to the NWS.