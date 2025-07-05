Metra offers extra trains for NASCAR Chicago Street Race

FILE - A Metra train engine sits outside the LaSalle Street Station in Chicago. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Metra is adding more trains on the UP North and UP West lines Saturday and Sunday to accommodate those heading into the city for the third annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Metra had already announced extra trains for the NASCAR race on the Rock Island Line that travels between Chicago and Joliet.

The three lines will each have an additional inbound train and an additional outbound train both days.

The UP West line runs between Chicago and Elburn, while the UP North line ends at Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Regularly scheduled weekend service will be provided on the BNSF Line to Aurora, the Milwaukee District North and West lines, the Union Pacific Northwest Line and the Metra Electric Line. BNSF recently expanded its weekend service, adding six trains to the Saturday schedule and 16 trains on Sunday, Metra said in a news release.

The North Central Service, SouthWest Service, and Heritage Corridor lines do not operate on weekends.

Full schedules are available at metra.com.

Metra offers $7 day passes on Saturdays and Sundays for unlimited travel on either day, as well as $10 weekend passes available only through the Ventra App. Passes can be used with Metra’s Family Fares, which allow up to three children 11 and under to ride for free with a fare-paying adult.

The transportation agency cautioned that if trains are crowded this weekend, bicycles might not be allowed onboard, and that riders should expect slower boarding at stations because of increased passenger loads and train crews taking extra time to ensure everyone’s safety.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race takes place Saturday and Sunday in and around Chicago’s Grant Park.