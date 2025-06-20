Top Chicago Bears with something to prove in 2025: No. 1 Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass after escaping the Seattle Seahawks pressure during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Williams will try to prove he was with the No. 1 overall pick in 2024 this season. (Mark Busch)

Shaw Local is counting down the top-five Bears players who have something to prove in 2025. These could be veterans who maybe took a step back last year or younger players fighting for a starting spot.

Players in the NFL always feel like they have something to prove each season. But some years are more important than others for some players, whether it’s because of a contract or playing time.

Here’s a look at No. 1 on the list of top Bears players with something to prove.

No. 1 Caleb Williams

Position: Quarterback

Experience: Second season

Looking back: Williams became the Bears’ future when general manager Ryan Poles selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2024. In his first season in the NFL, Williams showed that he was just that with numerous jaw-dropping plays. But he also showed there’s plenty of development left to do.

He started all 17 games last season and threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions along with 489 rushing yards. Williams set the Bears’ rookie single-season passing record and broke the NFL rookie record for most consecutive passes thrown without an interception.

But Williams’ rookie season will always be remembered for the chaos surrounding it. After a 4-2 start, the offense stagnated along with the whole team. Williams was sacked a team-record 68 times. Although some of the sacks were on Williams for holding onto the ball for too long, the offensive line rarely gave its rookie quarterback a chance.

The Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after Week 7 and then fired head coach Matt Eberflus after Week 13. Williams ended up working with three offensive coordinators and two play callers during his rookie season.

Meanwhile, other rookie quarterbacks found success. Last year’s No. 2 selection, Jayden Daniels, led the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship game. No. 3 pick Drake Maye showed potential with the New England Patriots, and No. 12 pick Bo Nix went to the playoffs with the Denver Broncos.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams reaches to get a first down as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel tries to make the tackle during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Looking ahead: After failing to set Williams up for success during his rookie year, Poles spent the offseason surrounding Williams with people who can help him develop. Poles hired Ben Johnson, one of the top head-coach candidates over the past few offseasons, brought in three new starting offensive linemen and drafted offensive weapons with his first two draft picks.

Now it’s time for Williams to take a major step in his development. Although he didn’t always get the best pass protection and the play calling didn’t always make sense last year, there were plenty of times when Williams didn’t see open receivers or overthrew deep passes.

Jelling with Johnson has been a work in progress during the spring. There were times when Johnson stopped a play because he didn’t like the way the offense came out of the huddle and moments when he said Williams came out slow with the ball.

But Johnson was encouraged with the growth he did see. And those one or two jaw-dropping plays.

“If it’s the perfect play, then it’s great, it’s there,” Johnson said during the end of the spring. “If it’s not, then he’s able to find a way to make it work. So I think there’s a little bit of that that’s going on right now and figuring that out. He’s done a great job so far digesting. He’s working hard, and there’s still some hiccups out there when you’re watching it and some turnovers or needs the play one more time, and that’s part of the growing process.”

How that growing process looks during training camp will be important as Williams tries to prove he was worth all the hype a couple years ago.

