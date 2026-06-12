Saturday is Community Clean-Up Day for St. Charles residents west of the Fox River

(file photo) June 13 is 'Community Clean-Up Day' for St. Charles residents who live west of the Fox River. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

For all residents west of the Fox River in St. Charles, Saturday, June 13, is Community Clean-Up Day.

The program offers residents an easy way to discard unwanted items by placing them at the curb for pickup. All residents east of the river had their items picked up earlier on June 6.

To ensure items are picked up by Lakeshore Recycling Systems, they all needs to be placed by the curb before 7 a.m. The collection crews only pass through the area one time.

If you wish to keep a container used to hold items you want discarded, mark the container, “Do not throw can away.” Rugs and carpet should be rolled, taped and tied or cut into segments, according to the city.

Any items weighing more than 50 pounds or stretching larger than five feet in length will not be collected.

Several items are prohibited from collection, including electronics, large home appliances, loose batteries, fluorescent bulbs, tires and household refuse.

Household hazardous waste is also prohibited, including paints, solvents, auto fluids and pesticides. Any devices containing mercury, like thermostats, are also prohibited.

No items with liquids or gases will be collected, like propane tanks or fire extinguishers.

Construction debris is also prohibited, including doors, windows, lumber, drywall and roofing.

Yard waste will not be collected, including grass, leaves, brush and garden waste.

If you have any questions, you can contact the city’s public works department at (630) 377-4405.