St. Bede Auction raises $215,000 for kitchen

The Rev. Ronald Margherio, O.S.B. (St. Bede Class of 1968) highlights the perks of his trip to Iceland and norther Italy before it was auctioned off on Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Photo provided by Gol)

The 43rd Annual St. Bede Auction, The Lane to Tomorrow, held on Saturday, June 6, was one of the most successful auctions in school history, ranking among the top four auctions held during the event’s 43-year history.

Because of the kindness and support of donors, sponsors, volunteers and guests, St. Bede raised more than $215,000 for its Fund-A-Need Kitchen Modernization project – an important investment in the heath, safety and daily experience of students and staff.

Guests enjoyed a fun evening in the academy’s Perino Science Center. Attendees were welcomed with champagne and enjoyed new features such as the spritz bar, interactive games, spirited bidding opportunities and an atmosphere filled with excitement and community spirit.

Some of the most popular auction packages were the Rich Harvest Farms golf experience, La Dolce Vita: An Italian wine and culinary adventure to Tuscany, which sold 16 times, the Sonoma wine country experience, which sold four times, and Fr. Dominic’s Pizza Party, which sold twice.

“The success of this year’s auction shows how much people care about St. Bede,” said Bonnie Prokup, auction manager. “The support we received will help our students for years to come and help St. Bede remain a safe and welcoming place to learn.”

St. Bede thanks everyone who helped make the auction a success through donations, sponsorships, volunteering, attending and bidding.

More fundraising results and updates about the Kitchen Modernization project will be shared in the coming months.