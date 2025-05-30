Smoke from Canadian wildfires could affect air quality in northern Illinois this weekend

The National Weather Service forecast for May 30-June 4, 2025 for northern Illinois. (Image provided by National Weather Service)

Summer weather is finally coming to northern Illinois this weekend, with dry weather expected and temperatures in the 70s and possibly lower 80s.

But smoke from Canadian wildfires could dim the sun and be a factor for air quality, according to the National Weather Service.

“Smoke from Canadian and U.S. wildfires continue to spread across the skies across much of the Great Lakes,” the NWS stated on its website.

“Where the smoke is the thickest, it is reaching the surface at times, slightly reducing visibilities, and creating a campfire smell. The smoke will also create air quality issues at times, mainly for sensitive groups,” the NWS stated.

For air quality updates, go to this NWS map.