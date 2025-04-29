Illinois Real ID deadline coming May 7: What you need to know

Illinois Real IDs will be distinguishable from non-Real IDs by a gold star on the upper right corner (Photo provided by Illinois Secretary of State's Office)

The deadline for Illinois residents to obtain a Real ID is fast approaching on Wednesday, May 7. Here is everything you need to know.

A Real ID is a driver’s license or ID card that doubles as a federally accepted form of identification. The ID will have a star in the upper-right hand corner.

While REAL ID isn’t mandatory for driving or required for valid identification or proof of citizenship, it is required for anyone over 18-years-old to obtain fly domestically on commercial aircraft or visit certain federal facilities like a military base or federal courthouse, according to the Illinois Secretary of State website.

Also, the Secretary of State website said Wednesday, May 7 is not the final deadline, and facilities have been overwhelmed with requests.

As a result, the Secretary of State office is asking everyone attempting to get a Real ID is really sure they need one before booking an appointment or visiting a facility.

Post May 7, everyone will still travel with a valid U.S. passport. Those without a passport will still need a Real ID.

Documents needed

There are many documents required to obtain a Real ID, and they must be valid. No photo copies will be accepted, and all account numbers must be visible.

Printed electronic documents like bank statements can be used.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, one of the following documents is required:

• a certified copy of a birth certificate filed with a state office of vital statistics or equivalent agency;

• valid U.S. passport or passport card, Consular Report of Birth Abroad issued by the U.S. State Department;

• certificate of citizenship issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security;

• certificate of naturalization issued by the Department of Homeland Security;

• employment authorization issued by the Department of Homeland Security;

• a foreign passport with a valid U.S. visa affixed accompanied by the approved Form I-94 documenting the applicant’s most recent admittance into the U.S.;

• a permanent resident card issued by the Department of Homeland Security or Immigration and Naturalization Service, or a Real ID driver’s license or identification card.

The second requirement is any name change document, like a certified marriage certificate, for those whose current name is different than the name on their birth certificate or other identifying document.

The third requirement is proof of a full Social Security number. Accepted documents include a Social Security card, W-2, pay stub or printed electronic deposit receipt that has the applicant’s name and Social Security number, or a 1099 Form.

The fourth requirement is a proof of residency, and it requires two documents. For a list of those go the Illinois Secretary of State website. Any combination of two of these documents will be accepted, according to the Secretary of State’s website, https://realid.ilsos.gov/.

The fifth requirement contains some overlap with previous documents, and it only requires one document that contains the applicant’s written signature. For a list of those acceptable documents, go the Illinois Secretary of State website, https://realid.ilsos.gov/. Only one of these documents is required.

In-person appointments

The next step is to visit a Secretary of State licensing facility.

The following Chicago area facilities will offer Real ID services on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Addison: 50 E. Oak St.

Aurora: 339 E. Indian Trail Road

Chicago West: 5301 W. Lexington Ave.

Des Plaines: 1470 Lee St.

Elgin: 595 S. State

Joliet: 201 S. Joyce Road

Lake Zurich: 951 S. Rand Road

Melrose Park: 1903 N. Mannheim Road

Plano: 236 Mitchell Drive

St. Charles: 3851 E. Main St.

Waukegan: 617 S. Green Bay Road

Woodstock: 428 S Eastwood Drive

Those needing a Real ID should make an appointment if at all possible. It will help them avoid a long wait.

According to the Secretary of State website, a Real ID driver’s license will cost the same as a traditional driver’s license, and applicants can obtain either a driver’s license or an ID card, but not both.