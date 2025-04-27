Blooming tulips beckon at Richardson Farm

Surrounded by a sea of red and gold tulips, these friends smile for a photo during a previous Richardson Farm Tulip Festival. This year's fest opens Saturday, April 26, at the farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. (Photo by Tom Funk)

SPRING GROVE — The Richardson Farm Tulip Festival is a go at the farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove.

The gift shop opened at 9:30 a.m. April 26 and the fields at 10 a.m., said George and Wendy Richardson, operators of the farm along with George’s brother, Robert, Robert’s wife, Carol, George’s son, Ryan, and Ryan’s wife, Kristen.

With the exception of Mondays, the fest then will be open daily, with the fields closing at 6:30 p.m. and the gift shop at 7 p.m., while blooms last.

“These last few days of warm weather have brought out tens of thousands of blooms, with more popping each day,” said Robert Richardson, noting that more than a million tulips in myriad colors are expected to grace the farm’s 10 acres of flower fields as the fest progresses. Different varieties bloom slightly sooner than others, to ensure a constant bounty of blooms for visitors. More than 50,000 daffodils also will dazzle.

Two friends pose in the photo frame located at the Richardson Farm Tulip Festival. This year's fest, the fifth annual, opens Saturday, April 26, at the farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. (Photo by Tom Funk)

“Check our Facebook posts Friday afternoon and Saturday morning to see pictures of what’s in bloom,” added George Richardson, who also noted that the gift shop boasts “tulipy” items galore — from leather key chains and purses from Holland to T-shirts and hand-painted stemware.

Shop visitors also will find modern restrooms, a wine tasting bar featuring Prairie State wines, hand-made fudge, and new this year, Morning Mimosas — all day long.

The fest fields border a picturesque, lakeside picnic area. Food trucks and live music are present on weekends. The fest is pet-friendly; well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome at the Richardson Farm Tulip Festival, which this year opens Saturday, April 26. Check richardsonfarm.com or follow Richardson "World's Largest" Corn Maze on Facebook for other information. (Photo by Tom Funk)

Other fest information is available on the Richardson “World’s Largest” Corn Maze Facebook page, @richardsonadventurefarm on Instagram or at richardsonfarm.com, where tickets and pricing also are available.