Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton enters Senate race

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks at the Standing Up For Illinois tour at the Ovation Center in Romeoville on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate early Thursday morning.

In a statement posted on her campaign website, Stratton said:

“I’m Juliana Stratton.

“I am running for United States Senate.

“For too long, the middle class has been centered on the campaign trail but sidelined when it comes to real governance.

“I’ve spent the last six years serving as Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Illinois, and I’ve seen firsthand the progress that’s possible when we treat the needs of middle-class families as a focal point, not just a talking point.

“As Donald Trump and Elon Musk continue their relentless attack on Americans, we need new voices in Washington who will stand firm and fight fiercely to move us forward and protect the values we hold dear.

“I am that leader, and I promise to fight every day for the people of Illinois.”

Stratton seeks to fill the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin. Durbin announced his retirement on Wednesday morning. Stratton’s early declaration puts her in the mix of what is expected to be a highly competitive Democratic primary.

In addition to Stratton, notable Democratic figures that could enter the race include Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and U.S. Reps. Sean Casten, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Lauren Underwood.

Stratton served one term as a state representative before joining Gov. JB Pritzker’s ticket in 2018.