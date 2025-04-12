Here are 8 players the Chicago Bears could consider at No. 10 in the 2025 NFL Draft

LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell (66) faces off against Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the first half of an game a couple seasons ago in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Campbell could be a top option at left tackle for the Chicago Bears in this month's NFL draft. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File) (Vasha Hunt/AP)

The draft board is wide open for Bears general manager Ryan Poles. After having a clear choice in Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick last year, Poles will have a less obvious decision this year with his first choice at No. 10 overall.

Poles could go in different directions with the pick. He could continue to bolster either the offensive or defensive lines after making some key trades and free agent signings for both lines this offseason. Or he could look to add another playmaker on the offensive side for new head coach Ben Johnson.

Who’s in the running at No. 10? Here are some players worth considering.

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Graham is a player who, if he drops to the Bears at No. 10, Poles won’t have to think long about the choice. Graham (6-foot-3, 296 pounds) dominated from the middle of the Wolverines’ defense and was named a unanimous All-American this past fall. The Bears signed Grady Jarrett at 31, Andrew Billings has one year left on his contract, and Gervon Dexter will enter his third season. Graham is a talent that will be hard to pass up, but the question remains whether nine team will pass on the talented tackle.

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Despite adding Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson this offseason, Poles could continue the offensive line renovations by adding a left tackle. Some analysts were concerned about Campbell’s 32⅝-inch arm length, but others don’t see it as an issue for the consensus All-American because of Campbell’s (6-6, 319) fast feet. Poles and Johnson both reiterated support for starting left tackle Braxton Jones this offseason, but Johnson said Jones could be limited at training camp after suffering an ankle injury late last season. Like Graham, it might be hard for nine teams to pass on Campbell.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty runs during a game last season in Laramie, Wyo. Jeanty could be an interesting option in the first round of this month's NFL Draft for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Choosing a running back at No. 10 might seem too high, but Poles could be enticed with the possibility of pairing Jeanty with Johnson. Jeanty (5-8, 211) rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries last season for the Broncos, making him the top running back in this year’s talented class and a unanimous All-American. Some analysts believe Jeanty could have the same success that Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had with Johnson as his offensive coordinator.

Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Adding Stewart would address another major need for the Bears. Stewart (6-5, 267) is one of the top edge rushers behind Abdul Carter, who is expected to be taken with the first few picks of this year’s draft. He is big and long with his 34⅛-inch arm length, which could be enticing for Poles and Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. The Bears signed Dayo Odeyingbo this offseason, but Poles might continue to boost the defensive line opposite of the team’s top pass rusher Montez Sweat.

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Membou (6-4, 332) has risen in some mock drafts after the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and has even overtaken Campbell as the draft’s top tackle for some. One possible issue for the Bears could be that Membou primarily played right tackle at Missouri, which is where the Bears are expected to keep their 2023 first-round pick Darnell Wright. Although he could make the change to the left side, that might be tough to ask for a rookie.

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) sets up for a play against Florida during a game this past season in Jacksonville, Fla. Williams is considered to be a top edge rusher in this month's NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Williams (6-5, 260) is an edge rusher from Georgia whom Poles could consider to pair opposite of Sweat. His 34⅜-inch arms gives him the length that Poles seeks in his pass rushers. Williams missed a couple of games after he suffered an ankle sprain during the Bulldogs’ season opener and said during the combine that he was “less than 60%” for much of the year. He had five sacks last year.

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Banks (6-5, 315) could be another top offensive tackle option if Poles wants to revamp the left tackle spot. He won the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award after starting 15 games at left tackle for the Longhorns last season. It’s likely that Poles could get his chance at selecting Banks or even Membou and Campbell, so Poles will need to decide whether he wants an upgrade at left tackle or let Jones and Kiran Amegadjie battle for the spot.

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Warren could be another weapon Poles might want to add to boost his offense. With his 6-5, 256-pound frame, Warren was a major part of the Nittany Lions’ offense, catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns and rushing for 218 yards and four touchdowns. Warren does have much of the same characteristics as current Bears tight end Cole Kmet, so choosing Warren might not be at the top of Poles’ list.