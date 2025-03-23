Joliet West math team sends 3 finalists to state competition

Members of the Joliet West High School math team who qualified for the state competition on April 26, 2025 are Noah Tarver, Zeb Zamoras and Cathryn Governale. (Photo provided by Joliet West High School)

Three members of the Joliet West High School math team have qualified for the upcoming state math competition, which will be held April 26 at Illinois State University.

The team put in a strong performance at the regional competition Feb. 22 at Joliet Junior College.

The students who qualified for state are:

Cathryn Governale – fourth place in Algebra 1

Zeb Zamoras – first place in Geometry

Noah Tarver – fourth place in Algebra 2

“We are so proud of Cathryn, Zeb and Noah for their hard work and exceptional performance in the regional competition,” Danielle Perez, faculty sponsor and head coach of the Joliet West math team, said in a news release. “These students have shown incredible mathematical ability and determination, and we are confident they will do an outstanding job at the state competition.”

In addition to the state qualifiers, the Joliet West team had other strong performances, with the Algebra 1 team (Cathryn Governale, Erik Gomez, Hailey Smidl, Corinne Monaco, Mayah Tyler) and the Geometry team (Zeb Zamoras, Ronak Verma, Kendall Stroud, Julia Shutts-Fruit, Mariana Lopez, Alexa Magana) each placing third in their respective events at regionals.

“We had an incredible showing at this year’s regional competition, and it’s exciting to see how much our team has grown,” assistant coach Jaime Spradau said.