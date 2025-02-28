That text saying you owe for unpaid tolls? It’s a phishing scam, authorities warn

Drivers pass through the River Road Toll Plaza in Rosemont. The tollway is warning people of a phishing scam going around involving texts that claims the recipient owes money for unpaid tolls. (AP photo)

Illinois officials are warning of a tollway phishing scam claiming people have to pay up unpaid tolls or could face consequences.

The scam text reads “The Toll Roads Notice of Toll Evasion: You have an unpaid toll bill on your account. To avoid late fees, pay within 12 hours or the late fees will be increased and reported to the DMV.”

The text then includes a link that was covered up and instructions about the link, according to a Facebook post the Lake in the Hills Police Department put out warning about the scam.

If you get a text asking you to pay for something, never reply via text or click on any links, police urge. If you’re not sure if a text is valid, you should find the business' or organization’s trusted website and contact the business independently, in person or by phone, before making a payment.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in a Friday morning Facebook post said that if people who received such a text made them “question your life choices (or your last road trip),” they should check if they owe unpaid tolls on the official Illinois Tollway page at agency.illinoistollway.com/unpaid-tolls.

The Illinois Tollway said on its website that it was aware of a “text message phishing scam claiming that recipients owe money for unpaid tolls and detailing a specific outstanding toll amount. These are not legitimate messages from the Illinois Tollway.”

People who get the text should check their account at LINK or call the customer service center at 1-800-UC-IPASS (1-800-824-7277) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The tollway also asked people to file a complaint with the Internet Crimes Complaint Center at ic3.gov.