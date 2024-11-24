A local tradition: ‘Scrooge the Comedy’ returns to White Pines Playhouse

MT. MORRIS – The White Pines Playhouse Theater has announced that its annual presentation of “Scrooge the Comedy” will return this December.

“Scrooge the Comedy” is an interactive dinner theater loosely based on Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.” White Pines has been putting on the holiday show at 6712 W. Pines Road for more than 30 years.

According to White Pines’ website, the show stars the character Ebenezer Scrooge and his sidekick, “Narrator.” Willing members of the audience make up the rest of the cast, guaranteeing every performance is different. All performances are family-friendly, except those on Friday, Dec. 20, and Saturday, Dec. 21, which are only for adults.

Showtimes and pricing

Matinee shows are Wednesday, Dec. 11; Thursday, Dec. 12; Friday, Dec. 13; and Sunday, Dec. 15.

Wednesday and Thursday matinee show times:

11:20 p.m. – Seating

Noon. – Lunch buffet

1 p.m. – Performance begins

Sunday matinee show times:

1:20 p.m. – Seating

2 p.m. – Lunch buffet

3 p.m. – Performance begins

Matinee ticket prices:

Platinum – $66

Gold – $59

Silver – $56

Evening shows are Saturday, Dec. 7; Friday, Dec. 13; Saturday, Dec. 14; Friday, Dec. 20 (adults only); and Saturday, Dec. 21 (adults only).

Friday and Saturday show times:

5:30 p.m. – Cocktails

6:30 p.m. – Dinner buffet

7:30 p.m. – Performance begins

Evening show ticket prices:

Platinum – $72, senior – $66, child – $39

Gold – $65, senior – $59, child – $34

Silver – $62, senior – $56, child – $32

Group rates and the Evening Scrooge Package also are available. For more information or to make a reservation, call 815-655-2400.