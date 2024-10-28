Joliet shooting damaged SUV, pickup truck

Two vehicles were damaged in a shooting reported on Saturday on Fiday Road in the northwest side of Joliet.

About 10 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 3000 block of Fiday Road for a report of two unoccupied vehicles that were struck by gunfire, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said

“A Chevrolet Tahoe and Chevrolet Silverado were struck while parked in the 3000 block of Fiday Road,” English said.

Officers believe the damage to the vehicles were related to the report of a shooting on Saturday in the 3700 block of Fiday Road, English said.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

When officers had initially responded to Saturday’s shooting, they were unable to find any victims or property that had been struck by gunfire at that time.

The eastern section of Fiday Road connects with Essington Road, where Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy’s Hyundai dealership resides. On Aug. 12, a shooting had damaged vehicles at the dealership. An investigation led to the arrest of Terrance Petty, 23, of Gary, Indiana, and a juvenile.

Anyone with video footage or information on last Saturday’s shooting should contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.