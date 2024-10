The best Illinois school districts, according to a new ranking

Illinois has the three best school districts in the country, according to new rankings released this week from Niche.

Adlai E. Stevenson High School District 125 in Lincolnshire, Glenbrook High School District 225, and Evanston Township High School District 202 rank as the top three school districts. The rankings according to the website are based on “rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.”

Here are Niche’s rankings of the top 30 school districts in Illinois, along with the letter grade assigned to the districts.

1. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District 125 in Lincolnshire, A+

2. Glenbrook High School District 225, A+

3. Evanston Township High School District 202, A+

4. Highland Park Township District 113, A+

5. Hinsdale Township High School District 86, A+

6. Vernon Hills Community High School District 128, A+

7. Palatine Township High School District 211, A+

8. Niles Township Community High School District 219, A+

9. Barrington Community Unit School District 220, A+

10. Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204, A+

11. Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203, A+

12. Arlington Heights Township High School District No. 214, A+

13. New Trier Township High School District No. 203, A+

14. Isu Laboratory Schools, A+

15. Crystal Lake Community High School District No. 155, A+

16. Elmhurst School District No. 205, A+

17. Grayslake Community High School District No. 127, A+

18. Lincoln-Way Community High School District No. 210, A+

19. Wheaton Community Unit School District No. 200, A+

20. Glenbard Township High School District No. 87, A+

21. Downers Grove Community High School District No. 99, A+

22. Orland Park Consolidated High School District No. 230, A+

23. Maine Township High School District No. 207, A+

24. St. Charles Community Unit School District No. 303, A+

25. Westmont Community Unit School District No. 201, A+

26. Lake Zurich Community Unit School District No. 95, A+

27. Lake Villa Community High School District No. 117, A+

28. Mahomet-Seymour Community Unit School District No. 3, A

29. Huntley Community School District No 158, A

30. Dunlap Community Unit School District No. 323, A