Most of Illinois abnormally dry, some experiencing drought conditions

Most of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions since the end of July, according to the Illinois State Climatologist. (Photo bu Judy Harvey)

Persistently dry conditions and summer-like temperatures have pushed parts of Illinois into moderate to severe drought conditions, according to the Illinois State Climatologist.

The latest update from the U. S. Drought Monitor shows 77% of the state experiencing abnormally dry to severe drought conditions.

Portions of DuPage and Will counties are considered as being in moderate drought conditions (see map below).

This past July was one of the five wettest ever recorded in Illinois, but August and the first half of September have seen barely any precipitation.

Most of southern Illinois and parts of northeast and western Illinois have seen less than 2 inches of rain since Aug. 1, which is 2 to 4 inches below normal, according to the state climatologist.

In addition to the lack of rainfall, the intense heat wave in late August and above normal temperatures in September have made dry conditions worse.