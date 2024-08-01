1 person injured in shooting Wednesday in Antioch

One person was injured and five people are in custody after a shooting Wednesday morning in Antioch, officials said.

Antioch police said four adults and one juvenile are in custody after the shooting, which was reported about 12:45 a.m. near Hillside Cemetery.

No suspects or victims were found after the initial reports of gunfire, but investigators recovered multiple spent shell casings.

With help from neighboring law enforcement agencies, police established a search perimeter, where they found a blood trail.

Police notified nearby hospitals that a there could be gunshot victim arriving; Advocate Condell Medical Center staff members soon reported they had a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.

Detectives learned “two large groups had met in the area … for a prearranged fistfight stemming from an outstanding dispute.” During the melee, several people began shooting, police said.

Later in the day, police secured a search warrant for a home on the 400 block of Illinois Route 173; officers recovered multiple firearms and took a number of people into custody.

Charges are pending, police said.

“With all involved suspects in custody, there is no additional risk to the community,” according to Antioch police.

