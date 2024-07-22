More Illinois Democrats – including Pritzker – endorse Harris for president

File photo: Gov. JB Pritzker speaks to an audience of professionals from the behavioral and mental health field at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library on May 15. (Dilpreet Raju)

Gov. JB Pritzker added his name to the growing list of influential Democrats endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s nominee for president following Joe Biden’s Sunday decision to drop his reelection bid.

In a statement Monday morning, Pritzker said he “spent hours yesterday talking to fellow leaders in our Party getting and giving input about the road to victory in November” – including a conversation with Harris.

“Vice President Harris has proven, at every point in her career, that she possesses the skills, strength, and character to lead this country and the vision to better the lives of all Americans,” Pritzker said. “She represents our Party’s best chance to defeat Donald Trump in November, and I will work my heart out to help her do that.”

Illinois’ two U.S. senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, also endorsed Harris on Monday after not immediately endorsing her on Sunday.

As of Monday morning, all of Illinois’ congressional Democrats had pledged to support Harris as she vies to clinch the Democratic nomination ahead of the party’s convention in Chicago next month.

