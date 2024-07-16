July 15, 2024
Tornado watch issued for most of northern Illinois until 1 a.m. Tuesday

By Shaw Local News Network
NWS watch for July 15-16, 2024.

A tornado watch has been issued for virtually all of northern Illinois as well as parts of southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The Illinois counties under the watch include McHenry, Kane, Will, DuPage, Cook, DeKalb, La Salle, Kendall, Lake, Boone, Livingston, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee and Grundy.

The watch means conditions are right for a tornado and that some funnel clouds are expected. The line of storms could bring damaging winds of up to 90 mph and potential large-sized hail.

