License of Antioch area marina suspended; owner charged with forgery

ANTIOCH -- The Fox Waterway Agency has suspended the commercial use permits for Anchor Pointe Marina (also known as AP Marine), located at 42125 N. Fourth Ave. in unincorporated Antioch, authorities said in a news release.

Additionally, the marina’s agent, Steven Wooden, 41, of the 41000 block of North Westlake Avenue, unincorporated Antioch, has been charged with one count of forgery (Class 3 felony) following an alleged paperwork scam, according to the release.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office warns anyone who may have an upcoming reservation with Anchor Point Marina that the marina is not allowed to rent watercraft on the Chain O ’Lakes, according to the release.

Last year, The Boatyard, another marina owned by the Wooden family, faced a suspension of renting privileges; however, ownership continued renting the boats. Unknowing renters had their recreation cut short, as the boats were subsequently impounded after they paid money to the business to rent the watercraft, according to the release.

In order for a person or company to rent boats, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources must receive a boat rental license application. IDNR then verifies that each boat listed in the application is worthy of being used for rental purposes. After their review, IDNR stamps and signs the official form before sending it back to the person or company.

Companies renting boats on the Fox Waterway must submit the IDNR paperwork to the Fox Waterway Agency so the agency can verify and ensure compliance, verifying the boats are safe for users.

On April 17, Wooden submitted IDNR paperwork to the Fox Waterway Agency to apply for Fox Waterway commercial use stickers for dozens of boats, according to the release, so Anchor Pointe Marina could rent the boats to patrons during the 2024 Chain O’ Lakes boating season. The forms submitted by Wooden appeared to have been approved by IDNR, as they were signed by a purported agent of IDNR.

The Fox Waterway Agency issued 26 rental stickers to Wooden, under the belief that the IDNR forms were valid. Upon further inspection, it was determined IDNR never issued the forms to Wooden, that he in turn provided to the Fox Waterway Agency. Police say Wooden submitted forged documents to the Fox Waterway Agency, according to the release.

Members of the Sheriff’s Marine Unit reviewed the facts and circumstances of the investigation with the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, which approved the charge of forgery. Marine Unit deputies then obtained an arrest warrant for Wooden, according to the release.

Wooden was arrested without incident and was taken to the Lake County Jail, where he was being held pending his first appearance in court.