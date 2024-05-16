Ranking Chicago Bears’ 2024 schedule from hardest games to easiest

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat looks to tackle Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner during a game on Dec. 24 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Bears’ 2024 schedule is here. See the full schedule in order here.

Based on last season’s records, the Bears have a fairly easy schedule. But last season’s records go out the window come Week 1. Below, Shaw Local has ranked all 17 Bears games from most difficult to easiest.

For the Bears, the home slate doesn’t look too bad, except for the NFC North division games. But things might be a bit tougher on the road.

It starts with a road matchup against the defending NFC champions.

1. at 49ers, Week 14

When: 3:25 p.m. Dec. 8

Any trip to take on the defending NFC champions at their place is going to be a tough matchup.

2. at Lions, Week 14

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore, defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs, catches a 39-yard pass for a touchdown during a game on Nov. 19 in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

When: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day)

The Lions could once again be one of the best teams in the NFC. The Lions went 8-2 last season at Ford Field (including the postseason) and will not be easy to beat in front of the home fans.

3. at Packers, Week 18

When: Jan. 4 or 5

Winning at Lambeau Field is never easy. The Bears haven’t done it since 2015. This one will be the season finale, too.

4. at Texans, Week 2

When: 7:20 p.m. Sept. 15 (Sunday Night Football)

CJ Stroud and the Texans are going all in on winning right now. They’ve added receiver Stefon Diggs, edge rusher Danielle Hunter and running back Joe Mixon to a team that reached the divisional round of the playoffs last season.

5. vs. Lions, Week 16

When: noon Dec. 22

Dan Campbell’s Lions will be tough to beat at home or on the road. Facing them in front of the Soldier Field crowd should help though.

6. vs. Rams, Week 4

When: noon Sept. 29

The Rams were quietly a really good football team last year, and they nearly ended the Lions’ playoff run before it began in wild card round matchup. Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense could test the Bears’ defense.

7. vs. Packers, Week 11

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love escapes the pressure of Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker during a game on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

When: noon Nov. 17

The Bears haven’t beaten the Packers at all since 2018. Their best chance is to do it with the help of their home crowd. This will be Caleb Williams’ introduction to the Bears-Packers rivalry.

8. vs. Jaguars, Week 6

When: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 31 (in London)

It’s hard to know what to expect of Jacksonville, which went 9-8 last season. If quarterback Trevor Lawrence has another Pro Bowl-caliber season, as he did in 2022, this could be a tough matchup.

9. at Vikings, Week 15

When: 7 p.m. Dec 16 (Monday Night Football)

Winning at U.S. Bank Stadium is never easy. But Kirk Cousins is gone and the Vikings have a rookie quarterback in JJ McCarthy. That makes this game quite winnable for the Bears.

10. at Colts, Week 3

When: noon Sept. 22

Even after losing quarterback Anthony Richardson early in the season, the 2023 Colts never gave in. The pesky Colts finished 9-8 and expect to have their quarterback back to full health.

11. vs. Seahawks, Week 17

When: 7:15 p.m. Nov. 26 (Thursday Night Football)

The Seahawks have not been easy to beat with Geno Smith at quarterback. Seattle has won at least seven games every year since 2010.

12. vs. Vikings, Week 12

Bears tight end Cole Kmet makes a catch as he is brought down from behind by Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks on Oct. 15 at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

When: noon, Nov. 24

Minnesota has won four in a row against the Bears at Soldier Field. Beating any divisional opponent is never easy. On paper, though, this should be the easiest matchup of the division games in 2024.

13. at Cardinals, Week 9

When: 3:05 p.m. Nov. 3

The Cardinals won only four games last year, but quarterback Kyler Murray also missed half the season. A healthy Murray, with Marvin Harrison Jr. now at receiver, should make this offense a little tougher in 2024.

14. vs. Titans, Week 1

When: noon, Sept. 8

Second-year quarterback Will Levis certainly doesn’t scare anyone, and running back Derrick Henry is gone. The Titans should be one of the easier games on the schedule.

15. at Commanders, Week 8

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore makes a touchdown catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller a game on Oct. 5 in Landover, Md. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

When: noon Oct. 27

Washington still has a long way to go. No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels adds excitement, but this team still isn’t much better than last season.

16. vs. Patriots, Week 10

When: noon Nov. 10

Drake Maye has arrived in New England, but he doesn’t have much help around him. The Patriots will probably go through some growing pains in 2024.

17. vs. Panthers, Week 5

When: noon, Oct. 6

The Panthers were the worst team in football a year ago, and they didn’t get much better over the offseason. This should be a game the Bears win.