Kane County CASA launches awareness campaign for child abuse prevention

CASA Kane County invites the community to attend the annual H.A.T.C.H. Hands Around The Court House Event at noon on Thursday, April 4 at the county courthouse in Geneva. (Provided by CASA of Kane County)

CASA Kane County extends an invitation to the community to participate in raising awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month. There will be many opportunities for involvement throughout the month, with initiatives for everyone to participate and get involved, according to a news release from CASA.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Kane County is a guardian ad litem, nonprofit volunteer organization that advocates for the best interests of children in abuse and/or neglect cases within the Juvenile Court system. Relied upon by judges and most importantly, the children, CASAs are among the most respected volunteers and advocates in the community, according to the release from the organization.

To learn more, visit the organization’s website at www.casakanecounty.org or call 630-232-4484.

There are various avenues for participation to help raise awareness for child abuse prevention throughout the month, and here are some suggestions:

CASA Kane County’s is holding its annual H.A.T.C.H. Hands Around The Court House at noon on Thursday, April 4 at 100 S, Third St., in Geneva,

All members of the community are invited and encouraged to participate. This event is community call to action reminder that everyone is responsible to protect the children in our community, according to the release.

Honorable Chief Judge Robert Villa, State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Jim Di Ciaula, executive director CASA Kane County, will be the featured guest speakers.

Individuals interested in learning more about becoming an advocate are invited to stay for an informational meeting after the event, according to the release.

For the month of April, CASA of Kane County is asking the community to spread awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month by placing yard signs throughout the county. (Provided by CASA of Kane County)

Volunteer information meetings

Join us to learn more about our CASA/GAL Volunteer program. Court Appointed Special Advocate and guardian ad litem volunteers come from every walk of life and share a commitment to improving children’s lives.

Virtual Volunteer Information Meeting:

Noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 2

One-hour live virtual information meeting hosted by our Director of Education, Sandie Cross.

In Person Volunteer Information Open House:

1 p.m., Thursday, April 4

Learn More about Volunteering with CASA at the Volunteer Open House after HATCH.

Email Sandie for more information at sandiec@casakanecounty.org’

Other ways to get involved

Place a yard sign

For the month of April, CASA is asking the community to spread awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month by placing yard signs throughout the county. Signs can be placed at your home, business or anywhere you have obtained permission.

Email Rose, rosed@casakanecounty.org, if you need one and to schedule pickup, the release said.

Enter to win by posting a photo of your sign

Participants can share a photo with CASA by featuring either yourself alongside the yard sign or just the yard sign itself to participate in a raffle for a gift card, according to the release. Connect with CASA on social media, message the organization, or send your pictures to Mandy at amandas@casakanecounty.org by Friday, April 26 for a chance to win, according to the release.

CASA will use these images in social media posts, participants will need to grant permission to use them in this manner.

Support local give back fundraisers

Sips & Bites for CASA will begin Wednesday, April 3 at participating restaurants. These are spread out at different locations throughout Kane County at locations listed below. Dine in or take out, make sure to mention CASA Kane County, show the flyer or use the online ordering codes listed below.

Lou Malnati’s locations, 4 to 10 p.m., Wednesday, April 3

20% Donated- Online Ordering Code: GPFUND24

Aurora: 1720 S Orchard Road, https://grouprai.se/s276189

Carpentersville: 2279 Randall Road, https://grouprai.se/s276187

Geneva: 1048 Commons Drive, https://grouprai.se/s275877

Portillo’s, 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 11

20% Donated - Online Ordering Code: PORTILLOS33

Elgin: 1020 S. Randall Road

Raising Cane’s, 12 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 17

15% Donated

Batavia: 1998 McKee St.

Alter Brewing + Kitchen, 4 to 11 p.m., Monday, April 22

St. Charles: 12 S. 1st St.

$1 of every drink is donated

Chipotle, 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 27

Aurora: 2902 Kirk Road Ste. 100

33% Donated - Online Ordering Code: Y342QZA

Geneva locations, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Tuesday, April 30

15% Donated - Online Ordering Code: SHARE TODAY

Preservation: 513 S. Third St., 11 a.m to 9 p.m.

Atlas Chicken Shack: 511 S. Third St., 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month, CASA of Kane County asked coffee shops throughout Kane County to partner with them and distribute coffee sleeves throughout the month of April. (Provided by CASA of Kane County)

Other April fundraisers

J.McLaughlin’s Shop & Celebrate

Following CASA’s Hands Around the Court House event, stop in at 29 S. Third St., in Geneva for coffee, cookies and shopping from 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday, April 4.

15% of Sales will be donated to CASA Kane County, support while you shop!

Purchase a “Guiding Light” CASA Signature Candle

The CASA team has created its very own scented candle named Guiding Light for sale in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

CASA candles, along with four other popular Inluro scents, can be purchased for $16 at: https://www.inluro.com/collections/casakanecounty effective April 1 -19, according to the release from CASA. This is a limited time fundraiser for three weeks and would make a great Mother’s Day gift. In addition to shipping, Inluro will host a one-day pickup from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 6, at the store, 211 W. State St., Geneva.

Proceeds from this candle fundraiser will directly support providing a CASA/GAL volunteer - a Guiding Light - for a child in foster care so they don’t have to navigate the darkness alone, according to CASA.

COFFEE 4 CASA

To raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month, coffee shops throughout Kane County are partnering with CASA to distribute coffee sleeves throughout the month of April.

1. Arcedium Coffeeehouse: 60 Indiana St., St. Charles

2. Biggby Coffee: 902 S. Randall Road, St. Charles

3. Blue Box Café: 176 E. Chicago St., Elgin

4. Brown Butter: 311 N 2nd St, St., Charles

5. Corner Grind Coffee: 2 South Main St., Elburn

6. Coroco Coffee: 101 S 1st St., St. Charles

7. Eastside Café - Coffee & Wine Bar: 316 N River St., East Dundee

8. Elder + Oat: 124 W Main St., West Dundee

9. Flyleaf Bakery Café: 10 S Batavia Ave., Batavia

10. Graham’s 318 Coffeehouse: 318 S 3rd St., Geneva

11. Hampshire Social: 124 S State St., Hampshire

12. Limestone Coffee & Tea: 8 W Wilson St., Batavia

13. Luau Coffee: 40W450 Illinois 64, St. Charles/Wasco

14. Maple Leaf Roasters Coffee House: 1 Illinois St., St. Charles

15. MOKA Coffee: 24 S Lincolnway St., North Aurora

16. MOKA Coffee: 132 Independence Drive, Batavia

17. Society 57: 100 S River St., Aurora

18. Sugar & Rhyme: 203 E Chicago St., Elgin

19. Viator Coffee Co: 51 Grove Ave., Elgin

Tag CASA in a photo of your recent coffee purchase and use hashtag #Coffee4CASAKC or Tag CASA Kane County’s Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn Pages to be featured on our social media & entered in for a giveaway at the end of the month, according to the release.

Coffee with CASA to Learn about Volunteering

Join CASA Kane County and learn more about the mission of CASA Kane County and the increasing service to the children in Kane County and enjoy a Coffee on CASA, according to the release.

Limestone Coffee & Tea in Batavia, 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 14

Hampshire Social in Hampshire, 8 to 10 a.m., Thursday, April 18

Society 57 in Aurora, 8 to 10 a.m., Monday, April 29

Plan and host a Child Abuse Prevention activity

Help CASA Kane County spread awareness of the mission with more people and potentially find more volunteers, and donors. Use groups you are involved and connected with, using your circle of influence we can reach more people, the organization said in its release.