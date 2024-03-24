Underwood visit to DeKalb marks 14 years of Affordable Care Act

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, (third from right, front row) poses with constituents who joined her Saturday, March 23, 2023, at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., to celebrate the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. (Leah Nicolini for Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, celebrated the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act with area residents at the DeKalb Public Library over the weekend.

On March 23, 2010, the Affordable Care Act was signed into law by former President Barack Obama. Millions of Americans have received health care coverage from the Act, sometimes referred to as Obamacare. In January, some 20 million people signed up for health insurance through the marketplace, breaking records for those seeking coverage, The Associated Press reported.

Speaking to those gathered in DeKalb Saturday, Underwood said 14 years of the legislation means more of her constituents are able to pay for needed care.

”As a nurse, I’m just so proud because we know that when people have good health care coverage, they’re able to see their providers, they’re able to refill their prescriptions, they’re able to get procedures that they need,” Underwood said. “This has been the work that I’ve done throughout my career, and I’m just excited that so many people in our community wanted to come out and celebrate.”

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, (left) talks with constituents who joined her Saturday, March 23, 2023, at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., to celebrate the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. (Leah Nicolini for Shaw Local News Network)

Underwood represents Illinois’ 14th District which encompasses parts of Bureau, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Putnam and Will counties.

The Obama-era Affordable Care Act has been challenged often in Congress, although it’s seen more Americans sign up over the past two years than ever. January’s projections meant a quarter more Americans have signed up for coverage this year compared to last – which also was a record when 16.3 million enrolled in the program, The Associated Press reported.

Signs-ups spiked after President Joe Biden took office, with Democrats rolling out a series of tax breaks that give millions of Americans access to low cost plans, some with zero-dollar premiums.

”In the 14th district, we’ve had 24,000 people enrolled just in our community, 22,000 of whom benefit from the advanced premium tax credits. It was my legislation that expanded these tax credits and make them more generous, so now four out of five people get a plan for $10 or less a month,” Underwood said.

Community members also gathered to talk to Underwood.

Sycamore resident Jackie Schmack said she supports the work of Underwood and personally has benefited from the Affordable Care Act.

”My husband and I are on Medicare now and that takes care of a lot of [our health care needs],” Schmack said. “But I know there are people that are struggling and that’s why the Affordable Care Act is so important.”

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, and staff from her office held an informational booth on healthcare Saturday, March 23, 2023, at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., to celebrate the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. (Leah Nicolini for Shaw Local News Network)

Underwood’s office offered an informational booth on federal agencies to provide assistance and resources to community members in DeKalb.

”The ACA is huge for my practice,” said local attorney Chuck Rose, who’s running as a Democrat for DeKalb County State’s Attorney against Republican Riley Oncken in November. “I represent families with special needs children, and they can have more health care needs, so it’s important that they have health insurance.”

Underwood said she’s working to maintain the health insurance tax credits from the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act as it’s set to expire at end of 2025.

”I’m working really hard to get this bill passed once again so that they can be made permanent,” Underwood said. “We’re working in strong partnership with the president to get that done so that people across our community won’t be faced with rising health care costs.”

The Associated Press contributed.