Statewide tornado alert test expected Wednesday in Illinois

The National Weather Service will hold a statewide tornado drill at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and Illinois residents should expect to see alerts on their TV and radio stations.

The statewide drill is a test only, according to the NWS. It’s a part of the weather service’s severe weather preparedness week. The alert will be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radio with a tone alarm. Tornado sirens will not be a part of the test, due to it being one day after the usual first Tuesday of the month 10 a.m. test.

Schools, businesses and those at home are encouraged to use the time to test their own tornado drills Wednesday.

Area TV and radio alerts are expected to be brief.