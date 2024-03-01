St. Charles North alum Tyler Nubin carries uncle’s legacy at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS – An important part of Tyler Nubin’s past hung around his neck Thursday as he prepared for his future.

Nubin wore a gold necklace with the No. 27 as he answered questions from reporters at the NFL Combine. The top-ranked safety didn’t wear it to commemorate his jersey number at Minnesota, but it was a way to bring along his uncle who helped him get to a moment he wasn’t sure would happen.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Nubin said. “Something when I was little I always dreamed of, but you never really know what it’s going to take to get there and if you’re actually going to get there.”

Steve King, Nubin’s uncle who played in the University of Michigan’s secondary from 1992 to 1995 and died of a heart attack in 2014, wore the No. 27 and helped instill in Nubin some of the principles that have made him an elite safety. Nubin, a 2019 St. Charles North alumnus, learned some of the fundamentals of playing tough and smart while playing catch with King in Chicago.

Nubin carried those lessons to be an elite athlete wherever he played. He helped St. Charles North reach the Class 7A state championship game in 2018 with his ability to run, throw, catch and defend the ball before becoming an All-American at Minnesota this past season.

The No. 27 might be a way for Nubin to remember King, but his play is the true way he remembers his uncle.

“That’s why I try to emulate his intensity every time I go onto the field,” Nubin said.

That intensity translated well into college football and many experts think it will transition well into the NFL. Many mock drafts have Nubin being selected as high as the second round, often the top safety.

Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin celebrates after intercepting a pass against Nebraska during the 2023 season. (Abbie Parr/AP)

Nubin, at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, finished his senior season at Minnesota with 53 tackles, five interceptions, four passes defended, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a sack. He was fifth in the Big Ten in interceptions and added All-Big Ten honors to his All-American nod.

Nubin credited his preparation for his ability to seemingly be wherever the ball was. While his physicality has made him a prospect who can blitz and tackle well, Nubin’s work before the game made it tough for defenses to get around him.

“I don’t have to chase plays,” Nubin said. “If I’m doing my job out there, the plays will come to me.”

His intensity is something Minnesota tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford won’t miss facing in practice. Spann-Ford said there were many instances in practices and games that he knew Nubin was destined for the NFL.

While his leadership made him a strong player, sticking to those fundamentals made Nubin tough to beat whether on a pass or run play.

“Extremely athletic, physical, his ball skills are elite,” Spann-Ford said. “I truly think he could play college wideout. His wherewithal and his intellect within how physical he plays is unmatched.”

Nubin will now get a chance to realize his dreams in a month when he’s drafted. He had surgery to repair a meniscus injury at the end of the season, but Nubin’s confident he’ll be ready to be a full-go for whatever team drafts him.

Nubin has met with different teams during his time at the combine, including the Bears. While Nubin said he’ll be grateful for the opportunity to play wherever he’s drafted, playing professional football in the city where he learned the fundamentals would be a dream come true.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play for the Bears,” Nubin said. “That would be amazing. They’ve always had a really great defense. I think they’re doing really great things over there. I would love to.”